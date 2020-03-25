You are here

Barclays cuts 2020 crude forecasts by $12 on virus and OPEC+ deal collapse

Oil prices fell more then 20 percent after the breakdown of the OPEC+ agreement. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Oil prices rose on Tuesday on hopes that the United States will reach a deal soon on a $2 trillion virus aid package which could blunt the economic impact of the outbreak and in turn support oil demand
LONDON: Barclays on Tuesday slashed its oil price forecasts for 2020, citing considerable downward pressure on the market from the Saudi-Russian price war and demand disruption because of the coronavirus.
The bank lowered its 2020 price outlook for Brent and West Texas Intermediate by $12 each to $31 and $28 per barrel respectively.
“Prices are likely to remain under pressure until the virus situation turns the corner, and if we continue on the projected market balances path, even Saudi Arabia and Russia will not be immune from the price fallout,” analysts at the bank wrote in a note.
It joined several other banks in slashing their oil price forecasts on account of the collapse of an output curb deal among members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, or OPEC+, as well as the demand hit from the virus.
Barclays also forecast global available onshore storage capacity at about 1.5 billion barrels with an estimated oversupply of over 5 million barrels per day (bpd) for this year and an oversupply of 10 million bpd on average for second quarter.

Meanwhile, “strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) purchases by the US government are unlikely to alleviate US producers’ pain,” the bank said.
The available SPR storage is less than 80 million barrels, according to Department of Energy data, and would amount to a flow of less than 0.5 million bpd when filled over a period of six months, compared with almost 10 million barrels of projected oversupply over the second quarter, it added.
Oil prices rose on Tuesday on hopes that the United States will reach a deal soon on a $2 trillion virus aid package which could blunt the economic impact of the outbreak and in turn support oil demand.
Prices slumped over 20 percent after the breakdown of the OPEC+ agreement threatened to flood the market with oil.

Airlines double estimate of revenue hit to $250bn

IATA said that 2.7 million jobs are supported by the airline indistry, many of which could be at risk in a deep recession. (Reuters)
Airlines double estimate of revenue hit to $250bn

  • The coronavirus crisis could push many travel companies into bankruptcy
LONDON: Global airlines urged governments on Tuesday to speed up bailouts to rescue the air transport industry as they doubled their estimate of 2020 revenue losses from the coronavirus crisis to more than $250 billion.

“We clearly need massive action very quickly and urgently,” Alexandre de Juniac, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told reporters on a conference call.
Airlines worldwide have grounded the majority of their fleets to preserve cash amid mounting travel restrictions designed to slow the spread of the epidemic.
The result has been huge pressure on the liquidity of airlines, up to half of which face possible bankruptcy in coming weeks if nothing is done to support the industry, IATA said.
“We have a liquidity crisis coming at full speed — no revenues and costs still on our (books), so we desperately need some cash,” de Juniac said.
His warning came after budget airline Ryanair told customers it had effectively written off the next two months, while European air traffic management body Eurocontrol said volumes on Monday were down more than 75 percent from the same day last year.
De Juniac, a former Air France-KLM boss, brushed aside a growing debate about whether relief for airlines should come with strings attached, such as new commitments on climate goals.
But he said the airline industry would continue efforts already under way to curb emissions once the crisis recedes.

“We are in an emergency situation. It’s no time for requirements. I’m sorry for that. We need a full-speed massive rescue package now,” de Juniac said.
With airlines at the front of bailout queues, green advocates fear climate action may lose momentum.
In the United States, Republicans have opposed providing bailouts to passenger and cargo carriers, proposing help in the form of $58 billion in loans and saying the government could demand stock, options or other equity in return.
IATA, which represents 280 airlines, including most of the world’s largest network carriers, said signs of a deep recession could delay a recovery in airline travel — in contrast with the fast rebound seen after previous epidemics.
That could mean “more of a U-shaped than V-shaped recovery,” chief economist Brian Pearce said, referring in the latter instance to the shape of the graph of air travel indicators seen after the SARS outbreak in 2003.
IATA says 2.7 million jobs are supported by the airline industry, with tens of thousands already being furloughed.
“There are a very large number of airlines that are more or less breaking even and ... facing losses. Those airlines are very fragile,” Pearce said.

