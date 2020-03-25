You are here

  • Home
  • SAP to digitally transform Mobily’s customer experience

SAP to digitally transform Mobily’s customer experience

Mobily announced a digital transformation partnership with global technology company SAP to energize its sales force automation.
Short Url

https://arab.news/gdc97

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

SAP to digitally transform Mobily’s customer experience

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Mobily, one of the Middle East’s largest communications companies, has announced a digital transformation partnership with global technology company SAP to energize its sales force automation.
In line with its digital transformation strategy, Mobily seeks to enhance business competitiveness by enhancing customer experiences, optimizing costs and sales, and bringing innovations faster to market.
“As Mobily grows, our digital transformation strategy calls for creating superior value for our B2B and B2C customers to foster digital business innovation to support Saudi Vision 2030,” said Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily. “Thanks to our partnership with SAP, we can understand and respond to our customers in real-time, further supporting our journey of being a progressive, passionate, and caring company.”
Mobily will deploy Sales Cloud, part of SAP C/4HANA customer experience suite, with five industry-leading cloud solution portfolios to foster business innovation, integration and agility. Mobily will run these solutions on SAP’s cloud data center in Saudi Arabia, with the project implemented by channel partner ITelligence.
“This project will showcase how Saudi Arabia’s intelligent enterprises can enhance overall customer engagement and services by combining customer experience data, ‘x-data,’ with operational data, ‘o-data,’ to listen, understand, and act on customer experiences,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North. “Running on SAP’s Saudi Arabia cloud data center will enable Mobily to further scale up and drive customer-centric innovations and support seamless end-to-end customer journeys.”

Our digital transformation strategy calls for creating superior value for our B2B and B2C customers to foster digital business innovation to support Vision 2030.

Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily

NTT DATA is leveraging the expertise of its group company, ITelligence. NTT Data believes this project will be a touchstone and will serve as an inspiration in shaping the vision of the telecom industry.
“As one of the leading SAP customer experience digital transformation projects in Saudi Arabia, Mobily is showing best practices in integrating sales capabilities for business innovation and agility,” said Mohammad Amjad Ali, CEO, NTT DATA, Saudi Arabia, a joint venture company with Ali A. Tamimi Group. “Mobily has the secure, comprehensive, and flexible SAP customer experience solutions to deliver on its strategy and take Saudi Arabia’s telco innovation to the next level.”

Topics: SAP

Maqta launches services via Single Window

Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri, CEO of Maqta Gateway
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Maqta launches services via Single Window

Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Maqta Gateway, developer and operator of the first port community system in the UAE and a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, has announced the launch of industrial zone services through its Single Window platform, in partnership with ZonesCorp, the UAE’s largest operator of purpose-built economic zones.
The new partnership aims to eliminate the need for customers to visit ZonesCorp service centers in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain to conduct processes and transactions, eliminating more than 150,000 physical trips annually. Through the Single Window platform, customers will now be able to process multiple services and requests digitally, including: Inquiries on contracts and investments, information on worker residential cities, work permits and residency services.
Dr. Noura Al-Dhaheri, head of digitalization cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports and CEO of Maqta Gateway, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with ZonesCorp. to enhance customer experience by providing digital services that will play a major role in optimizing processes and significantly reducing paperwork, administration and processing times.”

We are committed to providing innovative solutions to our customers and continue to explore ways to facilitate trade in Abu Dhabi and contribute toward its sustainable economic development plans.”

Topics: Maqtada Gateway

Latest updates

SAP to digitally transform Mobily’s customer experience
Maqta launches services via Single Window
Jordan eases nationwide curfew and allows shops to open
Airlines double estimate of revenue hit to $250bn
Barclays cuts 2020 crude forecasts by $12 on virus and OPEC+ deal collapse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.