SAP to digitally transform Mobily’s customer experience

Mobily, one of the Middle East’s largest communications companies, has announced a digital transformation partnership with global technology company SAP to energize its sales force automation.

In line with its digital transformation strategy, Mobily seeks to enhance business competitiveness by enhancing customer experiences, optimizing costs and sales, and bringing innovations faster to market.

“As Mobily grows, our digital transformation strategy calls for creating superior value for our B2B and B2C customers to foster digital business innovation to support Saudi Vision 2030,” said Salman Al-Badran, CEO of Mobily. “Thanks to our partnership with SAP, we can understand and respond to our customers in real-time, further supporting our journey of being a progressive, passionate, and caring company.”

Mobily will deploy Sales Cloud, part of SAP C/4HANA customer experience suite, with five industry-leading cloud solution portfolios to foster business innovation, integration and agility. Mobily will run these solutions on SAP’s cloud data center in Saudi Arabia, with the project implemented by channel partner ITelligence.

“This project will showcase how Saudi Arabia’s intelligent enterprises can enhance overall customer engagement and services by combining customer experience data, ‘x-data,’ with operational data, ‘o-data,’ to listen, understand, and act on customer experiences,” said Ahmed Al-Faifi, senior vice president and managing director, SAP Middle East North. “Running on SAP’s Saudi Arabia cloud data center will enable Mobily to further scale up and drive customer-centric innovations and support seamless end-to-end customer journeys.”

NTT DATA is leveraging the expertise of its group company, ITelligence. NTT Data believes this project will be a touchstone and will serve as an inspiration in shaping the vision of the telecom industry.

“As one of the leading SAP customer experience digital transformation projects in Saudi Arabia, Mobily is showing best practices in integrating sales capabilities for business innovation and agility,” said Mohammad Amjad Ali, CEO, NTT DATA, Saudi Arabia, a joint venture company with Ali A. Tamimi Group. “Mobily has the secure, comprehensive, and flexible SAP customer experience solutions to deliver on its strategy and take Saudi Arabia’s telco innovation to the next level.”