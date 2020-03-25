You are here

MEED names Saudi Arabia's best projects

Atturaif Living Museum (UNESCO World Heritage Site) received the ‘National Winner’ status in the Social, Cultural and Heritage Project of the Year category at the MEED Project Awards.
MEED has announced the finalists and “National Winners” for the 10th edition of its MEED Project Awards, in association with Mashreq. These awards recognize the best projects delivered in the GCC judged on a range of criteria that include social impact, sustainability, innovation, technical achievement and project delivery. The region’s dynamic projects industry is valued at $3.1 trillion, according to MEED’s project database.
A total of 88 projects from across the region have been honored across 19 categories, including Transport Project of the Year, Health Care Project of the Year and Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year, among others. Saudi-based projects have secured numerous honors, with projects such as Riyadh Hilton Hotel & Residences, Atturaif Living Museum (UNESCO World Heritage Site) and Saudi German Hospital — Ajman having received “National Winner” status in the Hotel Project of the Year; Social, Cultural and Heritage Project of the Year; and Health Care Project of the Year categories, respectively.
With an estimated 6,722 active projects planned or underway in the region, this market is seen as strategically vital to the development of the GCC as it seeks to drive growth, provide new jobs, drive economic diversification, increase productivity, and place a greater focus on sustainability and social cohesion.
Key players in Saudi Arabia’s projects industry including IHCC, ACWA Power and Larsen & Toubro Saudi Arabia LLC constitute some of the shortlisted organizations that were selected out of hundreds of entries. Companies across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman were also honored across numerous categories for their extensive efforts in delivering some of the GCC’s best projects.
“Project owners, contractors and consultants across the region have delivered an extremely successful portfolio of projects amidst challenging economic conditions. The shortlisted companies have demonstrated ambition and innovation, and have achieved brilliance across architecture, engineering and construction. We are thrilled to recognize the organizations that have been shortlisted and given ‘National Winner’ status, and congratulate all the individuals and teams that have contributed to delivering these exciting projects that drive development in the region,” said MEED Editorial Director Richard Thompson.
The 88 shortlisted projects will go through a second round of judging before the winners are announced on June 10 at a gala dinner ceremony at Address Hotel, Dubai Marina.
“We are delighted to be a part of MEED’s 10th year of recognizing the very best projects in the region. The MEED Project Awards truly represent a diverse range of sectors, encompassing everything from travel and tourism, to oil and gas, as well as digital architecture. The many companies that have been shortlisted as part of this year’s awards are a testament to the originality, variety and technical achievement of the GCC’s projects market,” said Mohammad Al-Shouli, managing director and head of contracting finance at Mashreq Bank.

Cambridge Assessment English, a part of the University of Cambridge, has reported that more than 7 million Cambridge English exams were conducted last year around the world. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have seen an exponential growth in the past year as more and more people in the region are interested in learning and improving their English skills in schools and at work.
Nassim Abu-Ershaed, regional commercial head at Cambridge Assessment English, said: “We’re seeing huge growth in the demand for English language exams right across the Middle East from primary school students to ambitious professionals working in English-speaking environments. We are particularly excited about the number of companies which are taking English language seriously, and our Linguaskill tests are proving enormously successful in this context.
“Cambridge Assessment English runs its work in the Middle East and Africa from a dedicated office in Dubai, staffed by experts in language assessment as well as business specialists and in the past one year our business has taken an exponential growth path, due to enormous interest in learning English and improving such skills in the Arab countries.”
The Cambridge English exams are developed by Cambridge Assessment English — a department of Cambridge University. The exams include Cambridge English Qualifications such as B2 First and C1 Advanced, as well as IELTS, and a range of tests for young learners, teachers and the workplace.
Francesca Woodward, chief executive of Cambridge Assessment English, said: “Demand is growing because people know they are getting the skills they need for the real world and a valuable certificate from a department of Cambridge University.”
At the end of last year, it was announced that a record-breaking 25,000 organizations accept Cambridge English exams as proof of English language ability, including King Abdul Aziz University in Saudi Arabia, Zayed University, American University of Dubai, American University of Sharjah and others.
They are also used for recruitment by top international companies such as Air France, Adidas, BP, Ernst & Young, Hewlett-Packard, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft and at local level by companies such as Etisalat, Sanofi Pharmaceuticals and National Bank of Egypt.

