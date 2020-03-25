MEED names Saudi Arabia’s best projects

MEED has announced the finalists and “National Winners” for the 10th edition of its MEED Project Awards, in association with Mashreq. These awards recognize the best projects delivered in the GCC judged on a range of criteria that include social impact, sustainability, innovation, technical achievement and project delivery. The region’s dynamic projects industry is valued at $3.1 trillion, according to MEED’s project database.

A total of 88 projects from across the region have been honored across 19 categories, including Transport Project of the Year, Health Care Project of the Year and Digital Infrastructure Project of the Year, among others. Saudi-based projects have secured numerous honors, with projects such as Riyadh Hilton Hotel & Residences, Atturaif Living Museum (UNESCO World Heritage Site) and Saudi German Hospital — Ajman having received “National Winner” status in the Hotel Project of the Year; Social, Cultural and Heritage Project of the Year; and Health Care Project of the Year categories, respectively.

With an estimated 6,722 active projects planned or underway in the region, this market is seen as strategically vital to the development of the GCC as it seeks to drive growth, provide new jobs, drive economic diversification, increase productivity, and place a greater focus on sustainability and social cohesion.

Key players in Saudi Arabia’s projects industry including IHCC, ACWA Power and Larsen & Toubro Saudi Arabia LLC constitute some of the shortlisted organizations that were selected out of hundreds of entries. Companies across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman were also honored across numerous categories for their extensive efforts in delivering some of the GCC’s best projects.

“Project owners, contractors and consultants across the region have delivered an extremely successful portfolio of projects amidst challenging economic conditions. The shortlisted companies have demonstrated ambition and innovation, and have achieved brilliance across architecture, engineering and construction. We are thrilled to recognize the organizations that have been shortlisted and given ‘National Winner’ status, and congratulate all the individuals and teams that have contributed to delivering these exciting projects that drive development in the region,” said MEED Editorial Director Richard Thompson.

The 88 shortlisted projects will go through a second round of judging before the winners are announced on June 10 at a gala dinner ceremony at Address Hotel, Dubai Marina.

“We are delighted to be a part of MEED’s 10th year of recognizing the very best projects in the region. The MEED Project Awards truly represent a diverse range of sectors, encompassing everything from travel and tourism, to oil and gas, as well as digital architecture. The many companies that have been shortlisted as part of this year’s awards are a testament to the originality, variety and technical achievement of the GCC’s projects market,” said Mohammad Al-Shouli, managing director and head of contracting finance at Mashreq Bank.