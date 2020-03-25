You are here

Pakistan halts domestic passenger flights over new virus

Pakistan’s national flags flutter on an army convoy patrolling during a partial lockdown after Pakistan shut all markets, public places and discouraged large gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus. (Reuters)
  Domestic flight ban will begin on Thursday, civil aviation spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday halted all domestic passenger flights to stop the spread of the new coronavirus after reporting nearly 1,000 cases the country, just as Libya became the latest at-risk Middle East nation to report its first infection.
The announcement by Libya’s UN-backed government leaves just war-torn Yemen as the last country in the Mideast to not have a reported case of the new virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Already, health officials have warned of the danger of the virus spread in the Arab world’s poorest country, whose health care system has collapsed amid its years long war.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
In Pakistan, the domestic flight ban will begin on Thursday, civil aviation spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said. Islamabad previously cut train service and international flights.
Initially, most of those infected were Pakistani pilgrims returning from neighboring hard-hit Iran, which has seen the Mideast’s worst outbreak of the virus. Now, however, the virus is being reported in people who had no travel history, officials say.

US Congress, negotiators reach deal on $2tn coronavirus aid package

US Congress, negotiators reach deal on $2tn coronavirus aid package

  The Senate's Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, was expected to speak on the Senate floor shortly about the agreement
  The text of the pact was not expected to be available until later on Wednesday
WASHINGTON: US senators and Trump administration officials have reached an agreement on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, White House official Eric Ueland said early on Wednesday.

“We have a deal,” Ueland told reporters after days of negotiations on the package, expected to be worth $2 trillion.

The Senate’s Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, was expected to speak on the Senate floor shortly about the agreement.

The text of the pact was not expected to be available until later on Wednesday.

US Senate Democratic leader Sen Schumer said the coronavirus bill provides over $130 billion to aid hospitals. He added that $150 billion provided to aid state and local governments.

The package had been expected to include a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 to millions of US families, as well as $350 billion for small-business loans, $250 billion for expanded unemployment aid and $75 billion for hospitals.

It aims to cushion the economic blow from a pandemic that has killed more than 660 people in the United States and sickened more than 50,000, shuttered thousands of businesses, thrown millions out of work and led states to order 100 million people — nearly a third of the population — to stay at home.

The money at stake in the stimulus legislation exceeds what the US government spends on national defense, scientific research, highway construction and other discretionary programs.

