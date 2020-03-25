ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday halted all domestic passenger flights to stop the spread of the new coronavirus after reporting nearly 1,000 cases the country, just as Libya became the latest at-risk Middle East nation to report its first infection.
The announcement by Libya’s UN-backed government leaves just war-torn Yemen as the last country in the Mideast to not have a reported case of the new virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes. Already, health officials have warned of the danger of the virus spread in the Arab world’s poorest country, whose health care system has collapsed amid its years long war.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
In Pakistan, the domestic flight ban will begin on Thursday, civil aviation spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said. Islamabad previously cut train service and international flights.
Initially, most of those infected were Pakistani pilgrims returning from neighboring hard-hit Iran, which has seen the Mideast’s worst outbreak of the virus. Now, however, the virus is being reported in people who had no travel history, officials say.
Pakistan halts domestic passenger flights over new virus
https://arab.news/8gcea
Pakistan halts domestic passenger flights over new virus
- Domestic flight ban will begin on Thursday, civil aviation spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar said
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday halted all domestic passenger flights to stop the spread of the new coronavirus after reporting nearly 1,000 cases the country, just as Libya became the latest at-risk Middle East nation to report its first infection.