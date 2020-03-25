Iran coronavirus toll rises to 2,077 after 143 new deaths

New Zealand ambassador reassures Kiwis living in the Gulf amid COVID-19 crisis

DUBAI: James Munro, New Zealand’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Yemen, has issued a statement reassuring Kiwis living and working in the said Gulf states of their home country’s effort to keep them safe as the coronavirus epidemic rages on.

The envoy likewise appealed to the almost 1,200 New Zealanders living in the said Gulf nations to register for the embassy’s safe travel facility amid stricter travel restrictions being imposed by some countries. Only 282 New Zealanders have registered so far to the embassy’s travel support facility, where the were required to enter their contact details and informed of travel advisories.

“If you register, we’re able to relay important information and account for your safety and wellbeing. If you are already registered, you will have received a series of message over the last ten days,” Munro said in his message.

“On 25 March, the New Zealand government released this advice: “We now advise all New Zealanders do not travel overseas at this time due to the outbreak of COVID-19, associated health risks and travel restrictions. Due to the difficulty travelers are experience returning home, New Zealanders overseas need to take steps to stay safely where they are and shelter in place.”,” the envoy added.

New Zealand will move to Alert Level 4 on Wednesday, as coronavirus has been deemed to have sustained, intensive transmission and widespread outbreaks that require the ‘eliminate’ response. All New Zealanders have been required to self-isolate, schools and non-essential businesses and government offices physically closed while travel has been limited.

Munro likewise offered precautions to New Zealanders in the region, including staying at home and practicing social distancing, heeding the advice of local authorities, setting up social media accounts to follow official alerts, monitoring local and having ample cash at hand.

“It is natural to be stressed and worried at this time. We all are. During these difficult times please find ways to stay connected to other Kiwis and in the words of our Prime Minister “be strong, but be kind, we will be ok.”,” Munro said.