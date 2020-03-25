AASTS offers e-learning in wake of COVID-19

The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah (AASTS) has started implementing e-learning for the second semester in the College of Maritime Transport Technology. The move is part of the institute’s efforts to support the preventive measures taken by the UAE to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During the spring break, faculty members were trained on giving e-lectures as well as providing the necessary support to students. AASTS’ interactive electronic platform contributes to opening the door for everyone to continue learning as well as making use of qualified staff and modern technologies in the educational process. More than 100 students attended the online lectures on the first day.

Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Faraj, president of AASTS, said: “The UAE has succeeded in implementing the distance learning initiative in all educational institutions to ensure the continuity of education for all local students and residents, which makes it a true role model.”

Accordingly, we have intensified all our efforts and preparations to apply our e-learning system smoothly aiming to enhance the safety of our students and faculty members, and in line with the instructions for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.”