Sultan bin Ali Al-Owais sets up rental unit

Haleema Al-Owais, director of Sultan bin Ali Al-Owais Real Estate.
Sultan bin Ali Al-Owais Real Estate, a UAE-based real estate and asset management company, has announced the establishment of a short-term rental division to cater to the anticipated demand during the Dubai Expo 2020.

The new division is being launched with 250 short-term rental units and all properties are located within accessibility and proximity to the Expo 2020 site.

“Coming from a heritage of real estate development where we build for the purpose of renting out, our principal audience is predominantly made up of expats looking for long-term rentals. However, with the expected influx of people coming into the UAE based on the country’s economic and leisure offerings, this number will only go higher considering the Expo 2020,” said Haleema Al-Owais, director of Sultan bin Ali Al-Owais Real Estate.

“Every market and metropolis has an appetite for different kinds and classes of projects, and if the mix of developments between luxury/high-end, mid-market and affordable housing is in sync with the population it is designed to cater, the UAE demand will always have the potential to match its supply if not exceed it,” she added.

“We have been in the process of developing and acquiring assets with the vision of short-term rentals for the past two years and are confident about the company’s new direction.”

The company that specifically develops properties to rent, and owns and manages a portfolio of over 2,000 properties across the UAE, is known for its emphasis on its long-term rental ethos and retention of residential tenants exceeding 20 years.

Saudi Airlines Cargo Company (Saudia Cargo) has taken proactive steps to ensure the continuity of all cargo and supply operations and the arrival of necessary goods and products including medical equipment, medicine and foodstuffs, said CEO Omar bin Talal Hariri.

The steps come in line with the official decisions, which excluded all cargo operations from suspension imposed on other business activities as part of the precautionary measures the Kingdom has taken to prevent a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We have high-level coordination with all related parties as per the recommended precautionary measures the Saudi health authorities have taken, which permitted the cargo operations and the flow of goods to run uninterrupted,” Hariri added.

All cargo flights to Europe will continue through Frankfurt and Liège stations in addition to Dhaka station. Work at these stations is run as scheduled in order to mitigate the impact of the imposed suspension aiming to prevent the spread of the virus.

The decision suspending passenger flights as a preventive measure has made Saudia Cargo operate a number of additional cargo flights to Dubai and other destinations because all cargo operations on passenger aircraft came to a complete halt.

“The Saudia Cargo staff work around the clock as part of the company’s national responsibility and regional role in enhancing logistics during these circumstances that the whole world is going through,” Hariri said.

Saudia Cargo, he added, always acts based on official decisions, instructions and directives so that it can ensure an alignment between meeting humanitarian needs and protecting public safety. Cargo flights will continue to operate on humanitarian and commercial bases, and cover certain key commercial and safe ports and cargo stations around the world.

