Autoterminal Khalifa Port launches technical center

Autoterminal Khalifa Port, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Ports and Autoterminal Barcelona, the operator of the advanced RoRo terminal at Khalifa Port, has unveiled a new technical center aimed at diversifying the portfolio of services on offer to customers.

The center provides a wide range of value-added services for customers within the Middle East’s automotive market. From pre-delivery inspection to accessory fitting, automotive importers stand to benefit from reduced labor and transportation costs, as vehicles can be prepared for showroom display or the receiving consignee without needing to visit a third-party facility.

Saif Al-Mazrouei, head of ports cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “Since its founding in 2018, Autoterminal Khalifa Port has quickly established itself as one of the leading choices for automotive distribution moving to and from the Gulf.

“Managed by a dedicated team committed to innovation, Autoterminal Khalifa Port has not only flourished in the market, but has become a role model for others in the industry to follow. The new technical center is a culmination of that continuous drive for improvement and opens new opportunities for our customers to benefit from.”

Pierre Algeo, CEO of Autoterminal Khalifa Port, said: “Furthering our directive to become the leading distribution hub for automotive vehicles from East Asia, the launch of our new technical center opens new opportunities for our customers.

“Using our center, clients will be able to conduct any necessary modification prior to final delivery streamlining their respective operations and achieving improved cost-savings. We are delighted to be the first in the region to offer this added benefit directly within our terminal.”