Autoterminal Khalifa Port launches technical center

The center provides a wide range of value-added services for customers within the Middle East’s automotive market.
Autoterminal Khalifa Port, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Ports and Autoterminal Barcelona, the operator of the advanced RoRo terminal at Khalifa Port, has unveiled a new technical center aimed at diversifying the portfolio of services on offer to customers.

The center provides a wide range of value-added services for customers within the Middle East’s automotive market. From pre-delivery inspection to accessory fitting, automotive importers stand to benefit from reduced labor and transportation costs, as vehicles can be prepared for showroom display or the receiving consignee without needing to visit a third-party facility.

Saif Al-Mazrouei, head of ports cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “Since its founding in 2018, Autoterminal Khalifa Port has quickly established itself as one of the leading choices for automotive distribution moving to and from the Gulf.

“Managed by a dedicated team committed to innovation, Autoterminal Khalifa Port has not only flourished in the market, but has become a role model for others in the industry to follow. The new technical center is a culmination of that continuous drive for improvement and opens new opportunities for our customers to benefit from.”

Pierre Algeo, CEO of Autoterminal Khalifa Port, said: “Furthering our directive to become the leading distribution hub for automotive vehicles from East Asia, the launch of our new technical center opens new opportunities for our customers.

“Using our center, clients will be able to conduct any necessary modification prior to final delivery streamlining their respective operations and achieving improved cost-savings. We are delighted to be the first in the region to offer this added benefit directly within our terminal.”

Recognizing the importance of virtual learning during the digital transformation journey in Saudi Arabia, Huawei has committed to providing 1,000 new smart tablet devices to bolster virtual learning efforts in the Kingdom. The contribution was announced in support of a new charity initiative “Kolluna Attaa” being sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), which aims to bridge the digital divide in local communities.

Huawei’s contribution will provide students who cannot afford to have digital services with smart tablets for them to access online education platforms as they study remotely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Designated students will receive a Huawei MediaPad, which is a thin, lightweight, yet durable tablet offering good performance specs for video and audio interactions that can be used to facilitate real-time digital interactions with teachers, students and friends.

Dr. Ahmed Altheneyan, deputy minister for technology and digital capacities development at the MCIT, said: “Ensuring the continuation of education through digital learning methods is incredibly important to local communities, especially with the availability of digital infrastructure and educational platforms. We share this vision with our strategic partner Huawei, and we appreciate their great contribution in working with the public sector to facilitate virtual learning and bridge the digital divide in the Kingdom.”

Dennis Zhang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, added: “Over the last 20 years, Huawei has been proud to team up with entities like MCIT to help bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. In today’s environment, that connectivity is all the more essential. We look forward to continuing our work with organizations across the Kingdom to explore how we can bring added value to the communities in which we operate.”

Huawei is a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, with integrated solutions across four key domains — telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services.

“Huawei’s contribution to the MCIT-sponsored initiative reinforces its ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and connect millions of people in both urban centers and remote areas of the Kingdom,” a statement said.

