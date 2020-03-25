You are here

Huawei donates 1,000 tablets to students for virtual learning

Designated students received a Huawei MediaPad, which can be used to facilitate real-time digital interactions with teachers, students and friends.
Recognizing the importance of virtual learning during the digital transformation journey in Saudi Arabia, Huawei has committed to providing 1,000 new smart tablet devices to bolster virtual learning efforts in the Kingdom. The contribution was announced in support of a new charity initiative “Kolluna Attaa” being sponsored by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), which aims to bridge the digital divide in local communities.

Huawei’s contribution will provide students who cannot afford to have digital services with smart tablets for them to access online education platforms as they study remotely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Designated students will receive a Huawei MediaPad, which is a thin, lightweight, yet durable tablet offering good performance specs for video and audio interactions that can be used to facilitate real-time digital interactions with teachers, students and friends.

HIGHLIGHT

Huawei’s contribution will provide students who cannot afford to have digital services with smart tablets for them to access online education platforms as they study remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Ahmed Altheneyan, deputy minister for technology and digital capacities development at the MCIT, said: “Ensuring the continuation of education through digital learning methods is incredibly important to local communities, especially with the availability of digital infrastructure and educational platforms. We share this vision with our strategic partner Huawei, and we appreciate their great contribution in working with the public sector to facilitate virtual learning and bridge the digital divide in the Kingdom.”

Dennis Zhang, CEO of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, added: “Over the last 20 years, Huawei has been proud to team up with entities like MCIT to help bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. In today’s environment, that connectivity is all the more essential. We look forward to continuing our work with organizations across the Kingdom to explore how we can bring added value to the communities in which we operate.”

Huawei is a global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, with integrated solutions across four key domains — telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services.

“Huawei’s contribution to the MCIT-sponsored initiative reinforces its ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and connect millions of people in both urban centers and remote areas of the Kingdom,” a statement said.

