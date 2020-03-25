You are here

Saudia Cargo operations to continue to safe destinations

Saudia Cargo is operating additional flights to Dubai and other destinations because all cargo operations on passenger aircraft have come to a halt.
Saudi Airlines Cargo Company (Saudia Cargo) has taken proactive steps to ensure the continuity of all cargo and supply operations and the arrival of necessary goods and products including medical equipment, medicine and foodstuffs, said CEO Omar bin Talal Hariri.

The steps come in line with the official decisions, which excluded all cargo operations from suspension imposed on other business activities as part of the precautionary measures the Kingdom has taken to prevent a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We have high-level coordination with all related parties as per the recommended precautionary measures the Saudi health authorities have taken, which permitted the cargo operations and the flow of goods to run uninterrupted,” Hariri added.

All cargo flights to Europe will continue through Frankfurt and Liège stations in addition to Dhaka station. Work at these stations is run as scheduled in order to mitigate the impact of the imposed suspension aiming to prevent the spread of the virus.

The decision suspending passenger flights as a preventive measure has made Saudia Cargo operate a number of additional cargo flights to Dubai and other destinations because all cargo operations on passenger aircraft came to a complete halt.

“The Saudia Cargo staff work around the clock as part of the company’s national responsibility and regional role in enhancing logistics during these circumstances that the whole world is going through,” Hariri said.

Saudia Cargo, he added, always acts based on official decisions, instructions and directives so that it can ensure an alignment between meeting humanitarian needs and protecting public safety. Cargo flights will continue to operate on humanitarian and commercial bases, and cover certain key commercial and safe ports and cargo stations around the world.

AASTS offers e-learning in wake of COVID-19

Updated 17 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

AASTS offers e-learning in wake of COVID-19

Updated 17 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah (AASTS) has started implementing e-learning for the second semester in the College of Maritime Transport Technology. The move is part of the institute’s efforts to support the preventive measures taken by the UAE to limit the spread of COVID-19.

During the spring break, faculty members were trained on giving e-lectures as well as providing the necessary support to students. AASTS’ interactive electronic platform contributes to opening the door for everyone to continue learning as well as making use of qualified staff and modern technologies in the educational process. More than 100 students attended the online lectures on the first day.

Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Faraj, president of AASTS, said: “The UAE has succeeded in implementing the distance learning initiative in all educational institutions to ensure the continuity of education for all local students and residents, which makes it a true role model.” 

Accordingly, we have intensified all our efforts and preparations to apply our e-learning system smoothly aiming to enhance the safety of our students and faculty members, and in line with the instructions for the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.”

