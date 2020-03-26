Curfew violator arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province

Al-Jouf governor reviews region’s goods and prices monitoring efforts

SAKAKA: Al-Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdul Aziz reviewed the efforts exerted by the region’s Ministry of Commerce branch, in its visits and field examination tours of the region’s cities and provinces, and in the way it is dealing with reports submitted by residents.

Prince Faisal was briefed about the situation during a meeting he held through video conferencing call with the director general of the region’s Ministry of Commerce branch, Sami Al-Ruwaili, with the participation of the region’s undersecretary, Hussain Al-Sultan.

“Under the supervision of Prince Faisal, the branch doubled its efforts in the past month as it conducted 1,100 tours, received 470 reports and issued 160 tickets, while some of the tours took place in coordination with the municipality and the region’s Health Ministry branch,” Al-Ruwaili said.

“The prices of around 140 commodities in all of the region’s commercial and food stores are electronically checked on a daily basis in the morning and at night. We are also monitoring the stocks and availability of food in the region and contacting the merchants to facilitate food provision,” he added.

“The Kingdom has the largest food stock in the Middle East. This fact was confirmed by the Ministry of Commerce through the provision of products, goods and the great capacity of the Kingdom’s largest factories. Such measures were made possible thanks to the support of the government of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Prince Faisal noted, commending the citizens for their awareness and cooperation with the relevant authorities.