Lulu Hypermarket announces privileged shopping slot for elderly customers

RIYADH: Lulu Hypermarket will allow older customers in Riyadh to shop exclusively at its stores for two hours each morning to help them avoid the crowds.
Riyadh Municipality has decided to allow the initiative which will see the elderly, who are most at risk of Covid-19, shop with ease between the hours of 7 a.m and 9 a.m.
The municipality said the move was aimed at alleviating congestion and ensuring health and safety.
A number of stores globally have allocated a special shopping time for the elderly to reduce their risk of catching the coronavirus.
Unlike a number of countries with lockdowns in place, Saudi Arabia has seen little panic-buying at its supermarkets.
