You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai on track in deal with UK monorail firm

Dubai on track in deal with UK monorail firm

Short Url

https://arab.news/y6yzk

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai on track in deal with UK monorail firm

  • Cross between traditional system and cable car will carry pods of four people high above road network
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Dubai has enlisted the help of a UK company in a bid to modernize the emirate’s transport system by building a monorail.  

The company, BeemCar, creates alternatives to traditional modes of transport, with an emphasis on being environmentally friendly. 

The proposed system, which will be a cross between a traditional monorail and a cable car, will transport “pods” of four people to and from their destinations, suspended high above Dubai’s busy road network, according to a newspaper report. 

The emirate hopes that the system will help ease congestion and facilitate its plans to have driverless technology transport a quarter of its population by 2030. 

The agreement with BeemCar was backed by the UK government, which sees the Gulf region as a potential business partner as the country looks to its future outside the EU. UK Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris was present at the signing of the agreement between BeemCar and the emirate.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia have all become bywords for radical technological advancement in recent years.

FASTFACT

Dubai hopes the proposed monorail will help facilitate its plans to have driverless technology for a quarter of its population by 2030.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have already revealed plans to work with Los Angeles-based company Virgin Hyperloop One to link the two emirates via a hyperloop train network that would theoretically see people travel the 140-km distance in 12 minutes, reaching top speeds of up to 1,000 km per hour using vacuum technology.

The UAE’s space program is based in Dubai, which is set to launch a space probe to Mars this year. 

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi is constructing Masdar City, a vast development centered on moving the emirate away from oil dependence, being both car-free and relying chiefly on solar electricity for power.

Saudi Arabia signed a deal with Virgin Hyperloop One in 2019 to build a 56-km test track and research facility north of Jeddah, with a view to building a network in the Kingdom in the future. 

At the time, Virgin said that if successful, a hyperloop could reduce the travel time from Jeddah to Riyadh from 10 hours to 76 minutes.

The Kingdom is also building a technologically visionary megacity, the Red Sea-based Neom in the northwest of the country, on the borders with Jordan and Egypt.

Topics: Dubai UK monorail

Related

Business & Economy
Bombardier signs $4.5 billion contract to build Cairo monorail
Business & Economy
Orascom, Bombardier to build $1.5 billion monorail in Egypt

Global refiners to deepen oil output cuts as demand slumps

Updated 44 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Global refiners to deepen oil output cuts as demand slumps

  • Refining system grapples with ‘unprecedented shock’ in wake of coronavirus lockdowns and travel curbs
Updated 44 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil refiners from Texas to Thailand are bracing for deeper output cuts, bruised by an unprecedented demand shock as more countries lock down and restrict travel to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In Asia, home to over a third of the global refining capacity, India’s top refiner has slashed output by up to 25-30 percent, while operators in Japan, South Korea and Thailand — already running at reduced rates — are looking at more cuts even as they shut plants for maintenance.

Several refineries in Europe and the US have also cut output in the past week.

China, which restarted its economy after weeks of lockdown, is an outlier with its refining sector showing signs of recovery amid a decline in the number of new virus cases.

Global oil demand, however, will likely slump by 18.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, versus a 10.5 million bpd drop in March, Goldman Sachs analysts said. Total annual consumption will drop 4.25 million bpd from 2019 levels, they added. “Such a collapse in demand will be an unprecedented shock for the global refining system,” the analysts said.

Asia accounts for more than 60 percent of world oil demand growth.

The pandemic has roiled financial markets, with oil crashing by about 60 percent so far this year — on track for its biggest quarterly loss ever.

Refiners in Asia are now losing money as domestic demand has dried up with people staying at home and bleak margins making exports not lucrative either.

A complex refinery in Singapore stands to lose nearly $2 for every barrel of crude it processes, including losses of more than $6 a barrel on gasoline production. 

To make matters worse, some refiners have been unable to use the downtime for maintenance purposes due to manpower shortage amid travel curbs.

“This first quarter would be the worst first quarter we have ever seen as producing oil products was loss-making,” said Cho Sang-bum, an official at the Korea Petroleum Association.

South Korea run rates fell to 82.8 percent in February, lowest for the month since 2014, and more cuts will come as gasoline and diesel demand are expected to fall 30 percent on year in March, sources and data from the Korea National Oil Corp. show. 

Japan too is mulling more cuts after run rates fell nearly 7 percent for the first 12 weeks in 2020, data from the Petroleum Association of Japan show.

Japan’s top refiner JXTG expects a record net loss of 300 billion yen ($2.73 billion) for the year ending March, while Hyundai Oilbank is planning to cut expenses by up to 70 percent to help offset the impact of the slump in margins.

In India, refiners are facing a tough cash flow situation, an official at one of the state refiners said.

Their tanks are full, but their retail income has virtually stopped due to weak demand while they continue to make payments for crude imports to avoid default, the official added.

In contrast, China, the world’s No. 2 refining center, is expected to see its average run rate rise 3 percent on year to 77 percent in the second quarter, from 63 percent in February, said Seng Yick Tee, analyst at Beijing-based consultancy SIA Energy.

Mega-refineries are optimising run rates for petrochemical feedstock, while low oil prices, stimulus measures and a rush to replenish stocks for manufactured parts as businesses come back online are spurring demand in China, the analyst added.

Australia’s four refiners said they were watching the situation and would adjust runs. Two warned that local jet fuel demand was likely to collapse by up to 90 percent over the time that flight cancelations are in place.

Petron Corp. and Shell in the Philippines, Indonesia’s Pertamina and PetroVietnam said that their refineries were operating normally. 

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Big Oil may have to break dividend taboo as debt spirals

Latest updates

Dubai on track in deal with UK monorail firm
Brazil’s governors rise up against Bolsonaro’s virus stance
Global refiners to deepen oil output cuts as demand slumps
A daughter learns in voicemails that coronavirus has killed her mother
Half-million infected worldwide as economic toll rises

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.