Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced contributing 25 million dirhams ($6.8 million) to Ma’an’s “Together We Are Good” program, designed to encourage financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies to support the community. ADIB is one of the first institutions to provide support for this program, in line with national efforts to address the current health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.
Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al-Khaili, chairman of ADIB, expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the government of the UAE and the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, as well as other national bodies and institutions, to address the current situation. He added that the bank’s contribution is a national duty emanating from ADIB’s desire to play an active role in supporting humanitarian and societal issues in line with the bank’s core values.
The Authority of Social Contribution — Ma’an launched the “Together We Are Good” program to provide the community with a chance to support the Abu Dhabi government’s efforts to address the current health and economic challenges. The program stimulates social responsibility through opening the door for financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies.
ADIB contributes $6.8 to Ma’an community program
