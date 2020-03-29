Nissan Saudi Arabia offers door-to-door service in wake of lockdown

Nissan Saudi Arabia is providing its customers with a comprehensive door-to-door service, in light of the lockdown the Kingdom is facing in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The company has taken the initiative in partnership with Petromin Nissan and Morni to continue serving customers even at home.

This door-to-door service gives Nissan customers the assurance of having their vehicle picked up from a location of their choice for servicing by Nissan KSA professionals before being delivered back to their doorstep. As an additional precautionary step, the car will also be sterilized thoroughly before being returned to the customer. The service is available across the Kingdom to all Nissan customers and owners of Nissan vehicles free of charge except for the maintenance service costs, which will be incurred by the customer. Payment for maintenance services can be done online or through the service provider.

This is part of a range of services provided by Nissan KSA to ensure peace of mind for their customers during this difficult time.

Managing Director of Nissan Saudi Arabia Bader El-Houssami said: “We appreciate the trust our customers have placed in Nissan KSA, and we will take every measure to ensure they are provided an exceptional customer experience. In alignment with the government direction to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Kingdom, we want our customers to know they can rely on us to ensure they are provided with the safest and most convenient services, even through the toughest times. We are all responsible to do our part in combating the spread of this virus and protecting our society from it.”

“As a responsible corporate entity, Nissan KSA is taking every step to provide a smooth and uninterrupted customer experience during these uncertain times. The customer remains at the core of Nissan KSA’s business, and the company is fully supportive of the Saudi government’s relentless efforts to control the spread of the virus,” a statement said.

By providing this service to customers, Nissan KSA is encouraging people to stay at home as the company takes care of their car needs, in line with the steps taken by the Saudi government in containing the COVID-19 virus.