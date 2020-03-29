You are here

  • Home
  • Nissan Saudi Arabia offers door-to-door service in wake of lockdown

Nissan Saudi Arabia offers door-to-door service in wake of lockdown

Short Url

https://arab.news/m8t2d

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Nissan Saudi Arabia offers door-to-door service in wake of lockdown

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Nissan Saudi Arabia is providing its customers with a comprehensive door-to-door service, in light of the lockdown the Kingdom is facing in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The company has taken the initiative in partnership with Petromin Nissan and Morni to continue serving customers even at home.
This door-to-door service gives Nissan customers the assurance of having their vehicle picked up from a location of their choice for servicing by Nissan KSA professionals before being delivered back to their doorstep. As an additional precautionary step, the car will also be sterilized thoroughly before being returned to the customer. The service is available across the Kingdom to all Nissan customers and owners of Nissan vehicles free of charge except for the maintenance service costs, which will be incurred by the customer. Payment for maintenance services can be done online or through the service provider.
This is part of a range of services provided by Nissan KSA to ensure peace of mind for their customers during this difficult time.
Managing Director of Nissan Saudi Arabia Bader El-Houssami said: “We appreciate the trust our customers have placed in Nissan KSA, and we will take every measure to ensure they are provided an exceptional customer experience. In alignment with the government direction to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Kingdom, we want our customers to know they can rely on us to ensure they are provided with the safest and most convenient services, even through the toughest times. We are all responsible to do our part in combating the spread of this virus and protecting our society from it.”
“As a responsible corporate entity, Nissan KSA is taking every step to provide a smooth and uninterrupted customer experience during these uncertain times. The customer remains at the core of Nissan KSA’s business, and the company is fully supportive of the Saudi government’s relentless efforts to control the spread of the virus,” a statement said.
By providing this service to customers, Nissan KSA is encouraging people to stay at home as the company takes care of their car needs, in line with the steps taken by the Saudi government in containing the COVID-19 virus.

ADIB contributes $6.8 to Ma’an community program

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

ADIB contributes $6.8 to Ma’an community program

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced contributing 25 million dirhams ($6.8 million) to Ma’an’s “Together We Are Good” program, designed to encourage financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies to support the community. ADIB is one of the first institutions to provide support for this program, in line with national efforts to address the current health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.
Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al-Khaili, chairman of ADIB, expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the government of the UAE and the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, as well as other national bodies and institutions, to address the current situation. He added that the bank’s contribution is a national duty emanating from ADIB’s desire to play an active role in supporting humanitarian and societal issues in line with the bank’s core values.
The Authority of Social Contribution — Ma’an launched the “Together We Are Good” program to provide the community with a chance to support the Abu Dhabi government’s efforts to address the current health and economic challenges. The program stimulates social responsibility through opening the door for financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies.

Latest updates

Oil-rich wealth funds seen shedding up to $225 billion in stocks
Qassim governor honors Saudi woman for medicine delivery app
Dubai property group Limitless seeks advisers for restructuring
Egypt’s banks told to limit withdrawals and deposits
Outrage in Germany as Adidas and H&M stop rent payments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.