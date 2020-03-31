Ma’arif for Education’s online sessions a hit with students

Ma’arif for Education and Training, one of the largest private school owners and operators in Saudi Arabia, has taken learning to the next level with the implementation of its online platforms for students of Manarat, Faisaliah, Green Hills and Noor Al-Islam schools, enabling them to learn anywhere, any time.

Over three days of e-learning sessions, implemented in response to precautionary measures put in place to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Ma’arif’s e-learning platforms recorded the participation of nearly 15,000 students, attending 8,560 live sessions that were conducted online during school hours.

The e-learning platforms have been developed through a collaboration between education staff and IT teams at the individual schools. The initiative features live sessions, video lessons, interactive activities, quizzes and assignments, delivered via a safe and age-appropriate online platform.

More than half of the students engaged in e-learning through iPhones and iPads, while nearly a quarter did so via desktop computers and Android phones and tablets.

The online interactions led to nearly 327,000 channel messages and more than 196,000 chat messages. In addition, there were more than 1 million audio streams during the live sessions and chats, which involved teachers, students, parents and supervisors.

The e-learning platforms recorded 86,427 visits at all hours of the day. Teachers were also actively involved in helping students with their understanding of lessons, responding to 7,335 requests for extra support.

Dr. Mohamed Al-Arfaj, chief executive of Ma’arif for Education and Training, said: “With more than 48 years of experience in education and training, Ma’arif has been a trend-setter in introducing pioneering models of education. Our investment in information technology training and our focus on centers for developing life skills has been key to meeting the educational needs of students. The COVID-19 situation that led to schools being closed called for a bold, new and innovative approach to education, reflecting the aspirations of our community.”

He continued: “Thanks to the contribution and efforts of our teachers and staff, our e-learning platform has received an overwhelming response from all our stakeholders and not only ensures continuity of education but also prepares students to overcome challenges and continue to focus on their studies.”