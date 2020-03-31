Emirates airline to receive capital infusion: Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan

You are here

Emirates suspended all passenger services March 25 as the UAE government imposed travel restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus. (AFP)
DUBAI: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum on Tuesday said that the Dubai government will infuse new equity into Emirates to help the airline company overcome the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today, we renew our commitment to support a success story that started in the mid-1980s to reach its goal of sitting on the throne of global aviation. The Government of Dubai is committed to fully supporting Emirates at this critical time & will inject equity into the company,” the Dubai crown prince said on Twitter.

“Emirates, our national carrier, positioned Dubai as an global travel hub and has great strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai's economy, as well as the wider economy of the UAE. We will announce further details about the equity injection and more measures soon.”


Emirates suspended all passenger services March 25 as the UAE government imposed travel restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus.

Philippine airline operators ask for government support over coronavirus, say survival at stake

MANILA: An association of airlines in the Philippines is requesting government help, saying they face a threat to their survival as the global push to contain the coronavirus spread hampers operations, the airlines said in a letter seen by Reuters.
The letter, dated March 25, was sent by a domestic airlines association that includes Cebu Air, Philippine Airlines and the local unit of Malaysia’s AirAsia as its members.
The airlines said they were not seeking handouts, but emergency credit lines and waiver of navigation and airport fees, due to the “catastrophic impact” of the coronavirus.

