Emirates airline to receive capital infusion: Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan

DUBAI: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum on Tuesday said that the Dubai government will infuse new equity into Emirates to help the airline company overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, we renew our commitment to support a success story that started in the mid-1980s to reach its goal of sitting on the throne of global aviation. The Government of Dubai is committed to fully supporting Emirates at this critical time & will inject equity into the company,” the Dubai crown prince said on Twitter.

Today, we renew our commitment to support a success story that started in the mid-1980s to reach its goal of sitting on the throne of global aviation. The Government of Dubai is committed to fully supporting @Emirates at this critical time & will inject equity into the company. pic.twitter.com/3cabmUDOVD — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 31, 2020

“Emirates, our national carrier, positioned Dubai as an global travel hub and has great strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai's economy, as well as the wider economy of the UAE. We will announce further details about the equity injection and more measures soon.”

.@Emirates, our national carrier, positioned Dubai as an global travel hub and has great strategic value as one of the main pillars of Dubai's economy, as well as the wider economy of the UAE. We will announce further details about the equity injection and more measures soon. pic.twitter.com/wdcrn2trO9 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 31, 2020



Emirates suspended all passenger services March 25 as the UAE government imposed travel restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus.