YORK highlights role of HVAC in disease spread

The YORK Hygienic Air Handling Unit is integrated with different control technologies to transform a regular hospital room into either an operation room or an isolation room (with 100 percent fresh air) and vice versa, as and when required.
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world, with focus now turned to the control and prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. People around the world have been urged to avoid crowded areas and stay home to control and minimize the impact of the disease. But how safe are indoor environments?
The circulated air inside homes or other closed spaces can also contribute to the spread of microbes, such as bacteria and viruses, highlighting the role that HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems can play in the transmission of COVID-19 and other airborne diseases.
Maher H. Mousa, director of product management, sustainability and energy efficiency policy, Al-Salem Johnson Controls (YORK), said: “When we think about pollutants, we often think about those found outside, whether in the air, on the ground, or in the water, even though indoor air quality (IAQ) is just as vital to our everyday lives and health, and the pollutants found inside buildings and closed public areas should concern us just as much, if not more, especially these days when the world is faced with the challenge of fighting the spread of the COVID-19.”
Mousa said the design and operation of HVAC systems can hinder disease transmission in several ways. When HVAC systems supply clean air to susceptible occupants, such as in crowded and closed spaces, it helps in reducing the possibility of disease transmission.
He said Al-Salem Johnson Controls offers a complete range of advanced solutions and technologies covering filtration, proper humidification and ultraviolet (UV) air purifiers that reduce airborne contaminants to achieve an optimum room temperature and humidity, and a cleaner and healthier IAQ.
“These HVAC units supply 100 percent fresh air by containing contaminated air and exhausting it to the outdoors, and then replacing it with well-treated fresh air, which re-enters the space after a rigorous filtration process; this process cleans the air within the space/room. Air filtration starts with the pre-filtration stage to prevent dust particles from passing through air. YORK’s units are equipped with filters that do not allow the passage of big particles to the air-conditioned environment through multiple stages of filtration that can achieve up to 95 percent filtration efficiency in comfort application, and 99.95 percent in medical application, thereby increasing the IAQ depending on the application,” the company said.
HVAC systems using UV lights help enhance the IAQ as well as eliminate many types of fungi, bacteria, germs, viruses and pathogens.
Mousa said the company integrates HVAC solutions, control systems and platforms, and data analytics, to help achieve maximum levels of indoor air quality and provide hygienic environments.
An application of its integrated systems in hospitals, for example, is its ability to transform a regular hospital room into either an operation room or an isolation room (with 100 percent fresh air) and vice versa, as and when required. This is done by the integration of YORK Hygienic Air Handling Unit (AHU) with different control technologies. The YORK Hygienic AHU is a special model that complies with strict hygiene requirements, based on international standards (DIN-1946-4, VDI 6022, EN1886 and EN13053). The unit is suitable for hospitals/health care centers, pharmaceutical factories, laboratories, food industries and other places.

Kaspersky supports health care institutions amid COVID-19

Kaspersky has updated their memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones.
Updated 01 April 2020
Arab News

Kaspersky has announced free availability of its core endpoint security products for medical organizations, in order to help them stay protected from cyber threats during the pandemic. The full list of B2B products available for free for six months includes: Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud Plus, Kaspersky Security for Microsoft Office 365, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Advanced and Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security.
Continuity of operations and data protection is extremely critical for health care organizations. Especially in the current situation, when medical organizations are under extreme pressure and have to mobilize all their forces to help people in this very challenging time. For hospitals and medical institutions it is important to ensure the stability of medical equipment and that data is constantly available for medical personnel, while also protecting the privacy of their patients’ critical information.

FASTFACT

It is the right time to check the hospital’s protection solution, make sure it is up to date, con gured properly and covers all employees’ devices.

“In this critical situation, health care institutions are under immense pressure and carry huge responsibility while saving people’s lives and fighting against the infection. Doctors, nurses and all medical staff take on most of the load and therefore need any support possible. We feel that it is our duty to support the medical community,” said Evgeniya Naumova, vice president of the global sales network at Kaspersky. “In order to help these organizations focus on what matters most, we now offer health care institutions free licenses for key Kaspersky corporate products for a six-month period.”
Kaspersky also suggests that medical institutions implement the following cybersecurity measures:
    •    Schedule basic security awareness education for both medical personnel and administration employees — it should cover the most essential practices such as passwords and accounts, email security, use of USB devices, PC security and safe web browsing.
    •    It is the right time to check the hospital’s protection solution, make sure it is up to date, configured properly and covers all employees’ devices. Switch on a firewall to enable protection from threats coming from the Internet.
    •    Ensure all specific medical devices are properly configured and updated, such as ventilators.
    •    Some hospitals urgently hire new staff, which means growing the number of endpoints, including new employees’ personal devices. This can damage visibility and control over corporate IT, so IT services should pay special attention to adding protection to these new devices.

