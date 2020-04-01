You are here

  • Germany reports 5,453 additional coronavirus cases, 149 more deaths

Germany reports 5,453 additional coronavirus cases, 149 more deaths

Police officers ask people to disperse as they gather at a park in Berlin on March 28, 2020 as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Germany. (Reuters)
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 67,366 and 732 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
Cases rose by 5,453 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 149, the tally showed.

Topics: China Coronavirus Germany

China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases

AP

  • Chinese health commission said all but one of the new cases was imported from abroad
  • China has recorded a total of 81,554 cases of COVID-19 and 3,312 deaths from the disease
AP

BEIJING: China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, one day after announcing that asymptomatic cases will now be included in the official count.
The commission said all but one of the new cases was imported from abroad, while seven more deaths from the disease had been reported over the previous 24 hours. The commission did not say if any of the new cases were asymptomatic but on Tuesday reported that, of a total of 1,541 asymptomatic cases now being isolated and monitored for symptoms, 205 had come from overseas.
The move to disclose the number of asymptomatic cases comes amid scrutiny of China’s reported figures, which previously only included people who exhibited symptoms. While the proportion of people who have contracted the virus but remain asymptomatic is currently unknown, scientists say these “carriers” can still pass COVID-19 onto others who do end up getting sick.
As China’s domestic outbreak has largely abated, some questioned whether the country’s failure to count asymptomatic cases would lead to a resurgence of infections. China, where the virus was first detected in December, has recorded a total of 81,554 cases of COVID-19 and 3,312 deaths from the disease.

Topics: China Coronavirus China

