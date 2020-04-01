You are here

UAE's Al-Hamra announces relief package for partners

The award-winning master planned community of Al-Hamra Village in Ras Al-Khaimah is owned by Al-Hamra, a real estate developer, services provider and investment company in the northern emirates. 
Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

UAE’s Al-Hamra announces relief package for partners

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

Al-Hamra, a real estate developer, services provider and investment company in the northern emirates, has created an economic relief package, which includes several initiatives to help ease the financial burden of its mall tenants, freehold owners, residents and customers, impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement is in line with the UAE government and Ras Al-Khaimah’s objectives to support the economic environment and boost financial stability. The initiatives include up to three months of rental relief, reduction in cooling consumption charges, deferral of fees, waiver of payment delay penalties and payment due date extensions.

Dedicated teams have been deployed to assess specific requirements of various businesses and individuals to provide economic relief and support. The tasked force is also reassessing cost-effectiveness of operations in order to pass on the benefit to the end users and customers.

Benoy Kurien, group CEO of Al-Hamra, said: “We have been proud partners in shaping the real estate landscape of Ras Al-Khaimah and this pride comes with a responsibility to the emirate as well as to our partners and consumers who have contributed to our success. This pandemic is reshaping the way we think about community and has made one thing strikingly clear: Our interdependence. We are working closely with our stakeholders to ensure that we recover from this period together, stronger and more resilient.

“We understand the predicament faced by all and the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on our economy. During these unprecedented times, we are more committed than ever to stand firmly by our valued partners and customers. Our initiatives aim to support business continuity by offsetting some of the impact, and to promote the welfare of the community. Our dedicated teams will reach out to our partners in the following days to understand and discuss their requirements and implement effective measures. We will continue to support the government, our customers and partners in all ways possible to overcome this challenging situation together.”

Al-Hamra has diversified interests in retail, residential and hospitality in Ras Al-Khaimah and owns iconic assets such as the award-winning master planned community of Al-Hamra Village, Waldorf Astoria Ras Al-Khaimah, Ritz Carlton Al-Hamra Beach, Manar and Al-Hamra Malls. The group is focused on providing premier lifestyle real estate developments, while investing in hospitality and leisure segments.

Report highlights  NTP's role in achieving Vision 2030

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

Report highlights  NTP’s role in achieving Vision 2030

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

The National Transformation Program (NTP) is playing a major role in overcoming the challenges in the way of achieving the ambitious targets of Saudi Vision 2030, according to Thamir bin Abdullah Al-Sadoun, CEO of the NTP. He made the statement on the occasion of the launch of a report on the achievements of the NTP from the period of its inception — June 2016 — until the end of 2019.

The report pointed out that the Kingdom ranked first globally in business environment reforms, according to the Doing Business 2020 report issued by the World Bank Group. It highlighted the establishment of the National Competitiveness Center (Tayseer) in 2019 and the more than 400 reforms the Kingdom undertook for investors.

Saudi Arabia jumped from No. 141 in 2018 to No. 38 in 2019 in the global “Starting a Commercial Activity” index. The Meras comprehensive service centers were established to provide instant licenses and electronic services necessary for starting a business, and a number of regulations were put in place to develop the infrastructure for commercial business.

“This resulted in the Kingdom’s advancement to the 49th position in the global rankings, three positions ahead of the most developed countries on the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) indicator,” the report observed.

The NTP also contributed to raise the level of protection for investors through the issuance of new regulations on bankruptcy, the mortgage system and the commercial franchise system.

Al-Sadoun said the achievements are a result of the implementation of basic and digital infrastructure projects, and the involvement of various government entities in identifying the challenges and creating solutions and implementing them.

The report highlighted the Kingdom’s progress in the Corruption Perceptions indicator to reach 10th position among the G20 countries; the launch of the tourist visa, which resulted in the issuance of more than 350,000 visas during the last quarter of 2019; and a 20 percent decrease in road traffic deaths in 2018 compared to 2017. 

The report also underlined the Kingdom’s commitment to digital transformation under the NTP, with the country ranking third globally in the deployment of 5G networks.

