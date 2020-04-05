You are here

UAE factories to meet needs of the health sector amid coronavirus

A factory in Sharjah, UAE produces masks amid the outbreak. (File/AFP)
  • The overall number of coronavirus cases in the UAE stood at 1,505 on Sunday
DUBAI: The UAE cabinet has ordered factories to meet the needs of the health sector, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a tweet.

The cabinet held its second virtual meeting where it issued a set of decisions directing authorities to exempt people from residency fines until the end of the year; strengthening the state's strategic reserves and ordering factories to support the needs of the health sector.

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the new precautionary measures being taken by the government.

UAE’s health ministry reported on Saturday 241 new coronavirus cases in the country, an increase that the ministry said was due to its proactive testing.

The ministry also confirmed one new death, bringing the total to 10 and the overall number of cases to 1,505.

Ex-head of Libya's anti-Qaddafi revolt dies of coronavirus

  • Jibril, 68, died in Cairo where he had been hospitalized for two weeks
TRIPOLI: Mahmud Jibril, the former head of the rebel government that overthrew Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, died Sunday of the coronavirus, his party said.
Jibril, 68, died in Cairo where he had been hospitalized for two weeks, said Khaled Al-Mrimi, secretary of the Alliance of National Forces party founded by Jibril in 2012.

Business Sustainability Week activities launched 

