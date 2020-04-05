UAE factories to meet needs of the health sector amid coronavirus

DUBAI: The UAE cabinet has ordered factories to meet the needs of the health sector, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said in a tweet.

The cabinet held its second virtual meeting where it issued a set of decisions directing authorities to exempt people from residency fines until the end of the year; strengthening the state's strategic reserves and ordering factories to support the needs of the health sector.

عقدنا اليوم اجتماعنا الثاني لمجلس الوزراء عن بعد .. أقررنا خلاله مجموعة من القرارات والتسهيلات ... بالإضافة لتوجيه الجهات باعفاء أصحاب الإقامات من الغرامات حتى نهاية العام ... وتعزيز المخزون الاستراتيجي للدولة .. وتوجيه المصانع بدعم احتياجات القطاع الصحي في الدولة pic.twitter.com/FlmnqQGrp9 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 5, 2020

Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed on the new precautionary measures being taken by the government.

UAE’s health ministry reported on Saturday 241 new coronavirus cases in the country, an increase that the ministry said was due to its proactive testing.

The ministry also confirmed one new death, bringing the total to 10 and the overall number of cases to 1,505.