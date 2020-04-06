You are here

Oil traders on edge as output cut hangs in balance

Currency dealers work in the trading room of KB Kookmin Bank with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) in Seoul, South Korea, on April 2, 2020. (EPA/YONHAP file photo)
Updated 06 April 2020
Frank Kane

  • OPEC+ meeting rescheduled from Monday to Thursday
DUBAI: Oil traders were on edge on Sunday night waiting for markets to open on Monday amid mixed signals about a cut in production to balance an over-supply of crude.

The price of Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, jumped 20 percent to more than $34 per barrel on Friday on suggestions that Saudi Arabia, Russia and the US were on the verge of agreeing a massive output cut.

But hopes of a deal faded after a public spat between the Kingdom and Russia, and an OPEC+ meeting — OPEC producers led by Saudi Arabia and others led by Russia — was rescheduled from Monday to Thursday.

“The optimism has been dampened,” said Christof Ruehl of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University in New York. “People think now that it will not be that easy.”

Saudi Aramco on Sunday postponed the scheduled disclosure of the price at which it will sell oil to major customers in May, which had been expected to show a deep discount. Some analysts took the postponement as a sign that Saudi Arabia was laying the ground for a big output cut at OPEC+.

Thamir Al-Ghadhban, oil minister of Iraq, the second-biggest regional producer, was optimistic of an output deal at OPEC+, but said it would have to be supported by the US as well as non-OPEC countries such as Canada and Norway.

Ali Shihabi, a Middle East consultant, said: “I don’t see how any agreement will work given the demand destruction for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, which will ultimately determine prices.”

US President Donald Trump, who said last week he “expected” an output cut of up to 15 million barrels per day at the OPEC+ meeting, dismissed the organization at a Washington press conference. “I don’t care about OPEC,” he said. 

“It’s illegal, you can call it a cartel, a monopoly. I couldn’t care less about OPEC.”

 

 

Topics: oil prices Oil market OPEC+

UAE central bank frees up more cash to boost economy amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

UAE central bank frees up more cash to boost economy amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE government is freeing up more cash to boost the local economy after it cut by half the reserve requirement for demand deposits, giving local lenders a wider latitude in managing their money amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new reserve requirement for demand deposits for all banks, one of the monetary tools used to control liquidity in the financial system, which was lowered to seven percent from 14 percent will resulted into an additional Dh61 billion in the economy, the Central Bank of the UAE said.

The additional liquidity can be “be used to support banks’ lending to the UAE economy and their liquidity management,” the central monetary agency said.

The UAE central bank likewise extended the duration of the Dh100 billion Targeted Economic Support Scheme (TESS) for affected retail and corporate customers, and also made other enhancements to the scheme announced last month.

Banks and finance companies participating in the TESS program will be able to extend to their customers’ deferrals of principal and interest as well as zero-cost funding facility until December 31, 2020, and were also allowed to move their capital buffer relief to the end of 2021.

Banks participating in the TESS program will be able to use a third of their current regulatory liquidity buffers, the central bank said.

Monetary authorities also said that the planned implementation of certain Basel III capital standards will be postponed to March 31, 2021 for all banks, “to minimize the operational burden on the financial industry during this challenging period.”

“In collaboration with the two regulatory authorities of Financial Free Zones, FSRA and DFSA, the CBUAE has issued guidance for banks and finance companies on the implementation of the financial reporting standard, IFRS 9. It enables banks and finance companies to employ the flexibility embedded in the framework, while effectively ensuring compliance and consistency.”

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus banking Finance UAE

Related

Middle-East
UAE factories to meet needs of the health sector amid coronavirus
Middle-East
UAE extends national sterilization program in precautionary measure against coronavirus

