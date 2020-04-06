France heading for worst recession since WWII: minister

You are here

Officials have said the lockdown will last until at least April 15. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • France imposed a nationwide stay-at-home order from March 17 after shuttering all nonessential businesses
  • Statistics office Insee said last month that the lockdown has slashed overall economic activity by 35 percent
AFP

PARIS: France is likely to see its deepest recession since the end of World War II this year because of the coronavirus crisis, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned Monday.
“The worst growth figure in France since 1945 was -2.2 percent in 2009, after the financial crisis of 2008. We will probably be very far beyond -2.2 percent” this year, Le Maire told a Senate panel.
“It’s an indication of the amplitude of the economic shock we’re facing,” he said.
France imposed a nationwide stay-at-home order from March 17 after shuttering all nonessential businesses. Officials have said the lockdown will last until at least April 15.
Statistics office Insee said last month that the lockdown has slashed overall economic activity by 35 percent, and estimated every month of shutdown would cut annual GPD by three percentage points.
Services, heavy industry and construction are all taking big hits, Insee said, as factories are shut and only a handful of business sectors, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, remain open.
A wave of French blue-chip companies have abandoned their profitability targets for the year, while employers’ associations have warned that hundreds of smaller firms and shops risk bankruptcy.
The government has pledged 45 billion euros ($49 billion) in loan guarantees and other relief to help companies get through the crisis.

Etihad to test new airport medical monitoring technology amid coronavirus crisis

Updated 35 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Etihad to test new airport medical monitoring technology amid coronavirus crisis

  • The technology can monitor a person’s temperature, heart and respiratory rate on the spot
  • Trial runs for the new monitoring system will begin at the end of April until the next month at the airline’s hub airport in Abu Dhabi
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi carrier Etihad Airways is testing new technology that will allow airport facilities – including check-in kiosk, immigration gate, and baggage drop counter – to detect travelers with medical conditions, the airlines said in a statement.
The technology, which was developed by Australian technology firm Elenium Automation, can monitor a person’s temperature, heart and respiratory rate on the spot, according to the statement.
“The system would screen every individual, including multiple people on the same booking. The technology can also be retrofitted into any airport kiosk or bag drop or installed as a desktop system at a passenger processing point such as an immigration desk,” Elenium’s CEO Aaron Hornlimann explained.
If a person is found to be at risk, the airport facility will automatically suspend the process and alert a staff to take further necessary actions.
Trial runs for the new monitoring system will begin at the end of April until the next month at the airline’s hub airport in Abu Dhabi.

