China says no new deaths in coronavirus milestone

Official figures say that 81,740 people have been infected and 3,331 have been killed by the deadly virus in China. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

  • Twin milestones illustrate the progress China says it has made in its all-consuming battle against the pandemic
  • Official figures say that 81,740 people have been infected and 3,331 have been killed by the deadly virus in China
WUHAN, China: China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, just a day before it plans to lift travel curbs from the contagion’s hotspot of Wuhan.
The twin milestones illustrate the progress China says it has made in its all-consuming battle against the pandemic, which originated in Wuhan and spread throughout the country and the world.
But the announcement comes as suspicions linger that the ruling Communist Party government — already accused of bungling the initial response to the outbreak — continues to intentionally under-report the real number of deaths and infections.
China denies the suggestion.
Beijing imposed an unprecedented lockdown on tens of millions of people in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province in late January in a bid to smother the virus, and the number of new domestic infections has dwindled for weeks.
Relief has been tempered, however, by caution over new risks: rising numbers of infected people arriving from abroad, and the invisible threat of asymptomatic cases.
Hubei citizens had sheltered at home for more than two months until late March, when authorities began relaxing the province’s isolation by allowing people to return from other regions of China.
One last step comes at midnight on Tuesday, when the government will begin allowing people in the provincial capital to leave the city.
“The elderly are quite excited. They feel that because the lockdown will be lifted tomorrow, they can’t wait to rush out (of their homes),” said a 43-year-old Wuhan resident who gave only his surname, Xia.
“I think tomorrow Wuhan will really become vibrant again,” said another Wuhan resident, surnamed Yang.
“People will be able to do what they need to do,” she added.
A Wuhan government spokeswoman said that outbound travel will remain constricted for now by a drastic reduction in air and rail services to the city, imposed at the outbreak’s pinnacle.
But city authorities also warned that various restrictions on movement would remain to guard against a resurgence of infections.
“Many people feel that, come April 8, they can relax a little, but actually even greater vigilance will be needed,” the Hubei Daily quoted a top city official as saying.
“After the lockdown is lifted it doesn’t mean that neighborhoods will be totally opened, you will still have to register when coming in and out, and you need the green health QR code,” a doctor surnamed Xiao said.
“I don’t think there will be a big difference from how things are now.”
Wuhan’s government said Monday that 70 residential neighborhoods initially declared “epidemic-free” had that status revoked “for reasons including asymptomatic cases.”
Wuhan reported 34 new asymptomatic cases on Monday.
The Wuhan resident surnamed Xia said that an asymptomatic case was discovered in a residential compound near his home.
“I’m a little worried because I’ve also frequently had to go out to pick up parcels and grocery orders,” he said.
“Even though the lockdown will be lifted tomorrow, we should try to stay indoors as much as possible.”
While new domestic infections have fallen to nil, health officials have said nearly 1,000 imported cases have been discovered in recent weeks.
The National Health Commission on Tuesday reported 32 new cases nationwide in its daily update, all imported.
US President Donald Trump last week cast doubt on the accuracy of official Chinese figures, and US lawmakers — citing an intelligence report — accused Beijing of a cover-up.
“Their numbers seem to be a little bit on the light side,” Trump said.
Official figures say that 81,740 people have been infected and 3,331 have been killed by the deadly virus in China, the vast majority in Wuhan and Hubei.

Japan declares coronavirus emergency, approves near $1 trillion stimulus

Updated 11 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Japan declares coronavirus emergency, approves near $1 trillion stimulus

  • State of emergency will last through May 6 and be imposed in the capital and six other prefectures
  • Coronavirus infections in Tokyo more than doubled to about 1,200 in the past week
Updated 11 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday declared a state of emergency to fight new coronavirus infections in major population centers and unveiled a stimulus package he described as among the world’s biggest to soften the economic blow.
The state of emergency, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close, will last through May 6 and be imposed in the capital, Tokyo, and six other prefectures — accounting for about 44 percent of Japan’s population.
“The most important thing now is for each citizen to change our actions,” Abe said in televised comments made at a meeting of a government task force.
“If each of us can reduce contact with other people by at least 70 percent, and ideally by 80 percent, we should be able to see a peak in the number of infections in two weeks,” he said.
The government also approved the stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen ($990 billion) — equal to 20 percent of Japan’s economic output — to cushion the impact of the epidemic on the world’s third-largest economy.
That exceeds the equivalent of 11 percent of US output for the stimulus package laid out by President Donald Trump and 5 percent of output for Germany’s package.
Direct fiscal spending amount to ¥39.5 trillion, or about 7 percent of the economy, more than double the amount Japan spent following the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Japan has been spared the big outbreaks of the coronavirus seen in other global hot spots, but a recent, steady rise in infections in Tokyo, Osaka and other areas led to growing calls for Abe to announce a state of emergency.
Coronavirus infections in Tokyo more than doubled to about 1,200 in the past week, with more than 80 new ones reported on Tuesday, accounting for the highest number in the country. Nationwide, cases have climbed past 4,000 with 93 deaths as of Monday.
Abe has stressed that the state of emergency will stop short of imposing a formal lockdown as seen in other countries.
The emergency gives governors the authority to call on people to stay at home and businesses to close. With no penalties for ignoring the requests in most cases, enforcement will rely more on peer pressure and respect for authority.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the city was in talks with the central government to decide what types of facilities it would ask to close or curtail business hours, while reiterating there would be no restrictions on buying groceries and medicine.
The government would not ask rail companies to reduce the number of trains in operation, Abe said.
Other essential infrastructure like mail and utilities would operate, as will ATMs and banks, public broadcaster NHK said.
Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Taku Eto called on shoppers to stay calm.
“We are asking citizens to buy only what they need when they need it as there is sufficient food supply and no suspension is planned at food factories,” he told reporters earlier, adding there was no sign of disruption to Japan’s grain imports.
But the restrictions will add to pains the virus is inflicting on the world’s third-largest economy, which is seen as already in recession as supply chain disruptions and travel bans chill factory output and consumption.
Metropolitan Tokyo alone accounts for about 20 percent of Japan’s overall gross domestic product.
Japan will sell a record amount of additional bonds worth more than 18 trillion yen to fund the package, adding to its huge debt which is twice the size of its economy.
While the stimulus could ease the immediate damage from the pandemic, lawmakers are already calling for even bigger spending to prevent bankruptcies and job losses.
Analysts expect the economy, which shrank in the final quarter of last year, to post two more quarters of contraction, piling pressure on the government and the central bank to do more.
“The government will probably compile another supplementary budget soon to stimulate the economy with even more spending,” said Takahide Kiuchi, a former Bank of Japan board member who is now an economist at Nomura Research Institute.

