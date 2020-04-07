New Zealand deems Easter bunny, tooth fairy essential workers in coronavirus battle

You are here

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy are considered essential workers too during the coronavirus restrictions.
  PM Ardern encouraging people to celebrate holiday while respecting social distancing
LONDON: Billions of people worldwide are staying home to curb the spread of COVID-19, while medical personnel, police officers, pharmacists, grocery store workers and others deemed essential workers continue to work through the pandemic.

In New Zealand, that list gained two new additions after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy are considered essential workers too.

“As you can imagine, at this time, of course, they are going to be particularly busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies,” Ardern said, injecting a much-needed dose of humor into a serious situation, and seeking to soothe energetic children yearning to play outdoors.

New Zealanders were asked on March 24 to remain at home for a month to stop the spread of the virus, which has so far claimed one life in the country. 

As Easter approaches on Sunday, many countries will remain under some form of lockdown for the holiday.

Ardern offered a suggestion for parents to celebrate Easter with children while continuing to observe the rules of social distancing.

“I have a bit of an idea,” she said. “Maybe draw an Easter egg and prop it into your front window and help children in your neighborhood with the Easter egg hunt, because the Easter bunny might not make it everywhere this year.”

She acknowledged that the tooth fairy, given the nature of the job, might have it a bit easier than the Easter bunny during the pandemic. 

“If the Easter bunny doesn’t make it to your household, then we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment,” she said.

Ardern is the youngest female world leader, a new parent, and has gained international praise for her way of governing, particularly during times of crisis.

Her compassionate response to the anti-Muslim terrorist attacks that rocked New Zealand last year won her appreciation globally.

After 50 people in two mosques were murdered in Christchurch by a far-right gunman who espoused anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hatred, Ardern embraced the Muslim community. “We are one, they are us,” she said of Muslims in her country.

UK PM Johnson stable overnight and in good spirits: spokesman

Updated 07 April 2020
Reuters

  Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him
LONDON: British prime minister Boris Johnson was stable overnight in intensive care after suffering a deterioration of his COVID-19 symptoms and he remains in good spirits, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
The spokesman told reporters the prime minister, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday, was receiving standard oxygen treatment and was breathing without any other assistance. He did not require a mechanical ventilator.
“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation, or non-invasive respiratory support,” the spokesman said.

Johnson was on Monday admitted to intensive care after being hospitalized with coronavirus, with foreign minister Dominic Raab to take over his duties “where necessary”, his Downing Street office said.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital,” said the Downing Street press release.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab ... to deputize for him where necessary,” it added.

The prime minister was moved in case he needed to use a ventilator, the government added.

 

Johnson was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday with a temperature and a cough after testing positive for coronavirus on March 27, becoming the most high-profile world leader infected with the disease that has spread rapidly across the globe.

The 55-year-old had been self-isolating in his Downing Street flat but on Sunday evening was driven to a nearby state-run hospital on the advice of his doctor.

Officials said it was a “precautionary step” but questions had earlier been raised about whether the Conservative leader could still run the country. The British government was criticized for initially refusing to follow other European countries in requiring people to stay home as the virus spread.

And Johnson himself said in early March that he was still shaking hands with people.

But two weeks ago, he ordered a nationwide lockdown and Britain is now in the grip of a serious outbreak. Over 50,000 cases and more than 5,000 deaths have been recorded so far, with a latest daily toll of 439.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, have both been infected with coronavirus, although they have since recovered.

In response to the crisis, Queen Elizabeth II made a rare public address on Sunday night, evoking the spirit of World War II and urging Britons to stay united.

“We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again,” she said.

Housing minister Robert Jenrick told BBC television that the prime minister had been working “phenomenally hard” during the crisis, adding that he would be finding it “very frustrating” to be ill.

Johnson is not known to have any underlying health issues, although he has struggled with his weight, but some questioned if he should have taken more time off.

Junior health minister Nadine Dorries, who also had coronavirus but has recovered, added: “Many with #COVID19 are felled by fatigue/temperature and use isolation to sleep and recover.

“Boris has risked his health and worked every day on our behalf to lead the battle against this vile virus.”

Sarah Vine, a newspaper columnist and wife of senior cabinet minister Michael Gove, added: “Boris has worked non-stop throughout his illness -- and now we see the result.”

US President Donald Trump said he was “hopeful and sure” Johnson would recover, calling the prime minister “a friend of mine” and a “great leader”.

Johnson’s pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, moved out of Downing Street after some staff fell ill. But she said on Saturday she had just spent a week in bed with symptoms, although she has not been tested.

Johnson’s spokesman would not confirm a report in The Times newspaper reported that the prime minister had been given oxygen treatment.

“Doctors will be monitoring important vital signs such as oxygen saturations,” said Rupert Beale, group leader at the cell biology of infection laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute.

He said they would also check Johnson’s blood to “see what the immune response to the virus looks like, and to assess liver and kidney function”, and may also perform an electrocardiogram to check the heart.

