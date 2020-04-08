You are here

Alfa Co. gives away free meals to medics

Ian Toal CEO of Alfa Co
Ian Toal CEO of Alfa Co

Alfa Co., the operator of restaurants such as Steak House, Piatto, FireGrill, City Fresh Kitchen, Steak House Burgers and Uncle Moe’s Southern BBQ, has stepped up its support of the medical sector in its fight against COVID-19 by way of food donations to frontline personnel of key medical institutions in the Kingdom.
Over the past few days, Alfa Co. has distributed more than 4,000 Steak House and Piatto meal packages to the Ministry of Health, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Hospital, King Fahd Medical City, Diriyah Hospital and other COVID-19 centers. FireGrill, Steak House Burgers and Uncle Moe’s Southern BBQ are scheduled to distribute packaged meals in the following days.
“The Kingdom’s medical sector, especially the men and women directly assigned along the frontlines, has been putting up a gallant stand against the COVID-19 disease for months now,” said Ian Toal, CEO of Alfa Co.

“We at Alfa Co., along with other key players in the Saudi food service industry, could not just stand idle in the face of adversity. The least we could do is to contribute what we do best — serving the frontliners with hot, fresh, quality food too keep their spirits high — while taking extra precautions to stay healthy ourselves.”
According to Toal, who personally supervised Alfa Co.’s food distribution efforts, the company plans to distribute more than 15,000 packaged meals over the next two weeks. The recipients include doctors, nurses, administrative and call center staff working around the clock coordinating COVID-19 operations and dispensing counseling services.
Toal added that Alfa Co. brands remain resilient. Despite the ongoing curfew measures, Alfa Co. restaurants continue to serve the dining public their favorite restaurant menu items. “Our restaurant brands have ramped up pick up and delivery operations KSA-wide, all the while upholding the strictest food preparation and handling practices to provide the public ample, safe and quality food options for the duration of the COVID-19 challenge,” Toal said.

Blackboard launches hassle-free online portal

Robert Speed, Vice President for the MEA region at Blackboard.
Robert Speed, Vice President for the MEA region at Blackboard.

Blackboard has announced the launch of the Blackboard Collaborate Self-Service Portal that allows for higher education institutions to quickly and easily purchase and implement its virtual classroom solution. The self-service portal significantly reduces the time from purchase to getting started to just hours.
“We’re committed to supporting the education community across Saudi Arabia and around the world as they transition rapidly to fully digital teaching and learning modalities in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Lee Blakemore, chief client officer and president, global markets at Blackboard.
“Blackboard Collaborate is built for education, and we are glad to give even more educators access to the tool as a part of their COVID-19 continuity planning,” said Robert Speed, VP for Middle East and Africa at Blackboard.
The virtual classroom solution connects students and instructors via both desktop and mobile devices. Designed to simulate a physical classroom, the tool includes features that connect students and promote collaboration, engagement, and accessible learning through features such as hand raising, whiteboard, chat, breakout groups, and polls. The solution integrates seamlessly with all leading learning management systems (LMS).
“Over the past several weeks we’ve been working hand-in-hand with our clients across the globe to help solve their most pressing challenges, such as quickly deploying virtual classrooms, training faculty and academic staff to effectively leverage teaching and learning technologies and ensuring that all digital course content is engaging, accessible and inclusive for all students,” added Blakemore.

