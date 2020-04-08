Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus cases, infections up to 8,672

MOSCOW: The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by more than 1,000 for the second day running, taking the total to 8,672, the crisis response center said on Wednesday.
The number of reported cases rose by 1,175, a record daily rise, while deaths increased by five to 63, the center said.
