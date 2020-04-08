You are here

Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus cases, infections up to 8,672

The number of reported cases rose by 1,175, a record daily rise, while deaths increased by five to 63. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

  • The number of reported cases rose by 1,175, a record daily rise, while deaths increased by five to 63
MOSCOW: The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by more than 1,000 for the second day running, taking the total to 8,672, the crisis response center said on Wednesday.
The number of reported cases rose by 1,175, a record daily rise, while deaths increased by five to 63, the center said.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 103,228, deaths to 1,861

Updated 08 April 2020
Reuters

  • Germany’s coronavirus infections climb for the second straight day after four previous days of drops
Updated 08 April 2020
Reuters

BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Germany rose by 4,003 in the past 24 hours to 103,228 on Wednesday, climbing for the second straight day after four previous days of drops, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.
The reported death toll rose by 254 to 1,861.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany China Coronavirus

