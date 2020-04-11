You are here

  • Philippines reports 26 new coronavirus deaths, 233 more infections

Philippines reports 26 new coronavirus deaths, 233 more infections

Church authorities have asked the catholic faithful not to go to churches. (File/Alren Beronio /AFP)
MANILA: The Philippines reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 247.
It also confirmed 233 new infections for a tally of 4,428. Seventeen more patients have recovered, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the number of recoveries to 157.

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus COVID-19 Philippines

Malaysia reports 184 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises by 3

Updated 12 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Malaysia reports 184 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises by 3

  • The ministry said 44 percent of all confirmed cases have recovered
Updated 12 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities reported 184 additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, raising the cumulative tally to 4,530, the highest number for any country in Southeast Asia.
The latest data includes 3 new deaths, raising total fatalities from the outbreak to 73.
The ministry said 44 percent of all confirmed cases have recovered.

Topics: Coronavirus

