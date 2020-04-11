MANILA: The Philippines reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 247.
It also confirmed 233 new infections for a tally of 4,428. Seventeen more patients have recovered, the health ministry said in a bulletin, bringing the number of recoveries to 157.
Philippines reports 26 new coronavirus deaths, 233 more infections
Short Url
https://arab.news/53wta
Updated 16 sec ago
Philippines reports 26 new coronavirus deaths, 233 more infections
- The number of people to die in the Philippines continues to increase
MANILA: The Philippines reported 26 new coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total to 247.