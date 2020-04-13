Oman Air brings citizens home from Tanzania

Oman Air, the national carrier of Oman, operated a special flight on April 10 to bring citizens home from Tanzania.
The flight, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, departed from Muscat at 8:20 a.m., with stops in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar City; it returned to the Omani capital of Muscat at 10:20 p.m.
All crew members took extensive, expert-recommended measures to ensure that they and the passengers are safe, and ensure all passengers have the appropriate personal protective equipment.
Oman Air will continue to operate charter flights and cargo-only flights on an as-needed basis to ensure the country’s people are able to be at home and have the food and supplies they need.
The airline has recently flown a number of flights to India and China to collect food and medical equipment, along with flights to bring Omanis home from Saudi Arabia, Jordan and India.
Oman Air suspended all international flights from March 29. The airline has waived change fees for all flights booked between March 6 till May 31, though additional fare differences for new flights will apply, and it has not yet announced an extension of this to earlier bookings.
