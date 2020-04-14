You are here

Dubai Future Foundation reimagines life after COVID-19

Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) has stepped up its efforts in responding to the global COVID-19 crisis by furthering research for the benefit of society. The foundation’s research arm, Dubai Future Research, has launched a series of reports titled “Life after COVID-19” that focuses on the most important areas of people’s lives and enables them to identify the opportunities that lie ahead, while setting out some short and longer-term implications.
In just over three months, the number of cases of the novel coronavirus has soared to more than a million worldwide and as the pandemic continues to unfold, the UAE government has put in place a series of measures designed to reduce and contain it from spreading further.
The foundation, in its commitment to supporting the UAE’s efforts to combat COVID-19, has made a decision to deliver reports and analysis of the disruption caused by the virus and offer insights about the future of key sectors, including workspace, education and commerce. Additionally, the entity aims to ensure that organizations, government officials and members of community have access to this important resource to better anticipate, navigate and proactively react toward the future.

HIGHLIGHT

The foundation has made a decision to deliver reports and analysis of the disruption caused by the virus and offer insights about the future of key sectors, including workspace, education and commerce.

COVID-19 presents an opportunity for governments in the Arab world and across the globe to disrupt and accelerate its efforts in providing suitable regulations, guidelines and platforms to adapt to the foreseen changes. The reports, in addition to aiding the UAE government with suggestions and implementation of certain regulations and policies, will also provide both short- and long-term solutions that can be adopted by public and private sector organizations in Dubai and the world.
The series of research papers will continue to be issued at regular intervals until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Accompanying these insights, DFF will create platforms and online discussions to provide more insights and opportunities to interact with experts.
Launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Future Foundation was established back in 2016 to play a pivotal role in shaping the future. Through collectively imagining, inspiring and designing Dubai’s future and in collaboration with the government and private entities, the foundation seeks to position Dubai as the leading city of the future.

Topics: Dubai Future Foundation

GM & Honda to develop next-gen electric vehicles

The electric vehicles will be powered by GM’s Ultium batteries while the exteriors and interiors will be designed by Honda.
General Motors (GM) and Honda have agreed to jointly develop two new electric vehicles (EVs) for Honda, based on GM’s highly flexible global EV platform powered by proprietary Ultium batteries. The exteriors and interiors of the new EVs will be exclusively designed by Honda, and the platform will be engineered to support Honda’s driving character.
Production of these electric vehicles will combine the development expertise of both companies, and they will be manufactured at GM plants in North America. Sales are expected to begin in the 2024 model year in Honda’s US and Canadian markets.
GM and Honda have an ongoing relationship around electrification. This includes work on fuel cells and the Cruise Origin, an electric, self-driving and shared vehicle, which was revealed in San Francisco earlier this year. Honda also joined GM’s battery module development efforts in 2018.
“This collaboration will put together the strength of both companies, while combined scale and manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “This expanded partnership will unlock economies of scale to accelerate our electrification road map and advance our industry-leading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• EVs will be produced on GM’s flexible global EV platform to increase scale and capacity utilization.

• Sales are expected to begin in the 2024 model year in Honda’s US and Canadian markets.

“We are in discussions with one another regarding the possibility of further extending our partnership,” Schostek said.
Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain, said: “This agreement builds on our proven relationship with Honda, and further validates the technical advancements and capabilities of our Ultium batteries and our all-new EV platform.
“Importantly, it is another step on our journey to an all-electric future and delivering a profitable EV business through increased scale and capacity utilization. We have a terrific history of working closely with Honda, and this new collaboration builds on our relationship and like-minded objectives.”
As part of the agreement to jointly develop electric vehicles, Honda will incorporate GM’s OnStar safety and security services into the two EVs, seamlessly integrating them with HondaLink. Additionally, Honda plans to make GM’s hands-free advanced driver-assist technology available.

Topics: GM # Honda

