You are here

  • Home
  • RAKEZ unveils package for entrepreneurs

RAKEZ unveils package for entrepreneurs

Ramy Jallad, group CEO of RAKEZ.
Short Url

https://arab.news/rymvg

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RAKEZ unveils package for entrepreneurs

Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Ras Al-Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has rolled out the “MyBusiness Package” in an attempt to encourage UAE-based entrepreneurs to turn uncertainty into opportunity.
RAKEZ’s newest limited-time package has been designed to include a business license and establishment card valid for a year, a UAE investor visa, and other attractive incentives that are extended to the dependents of entrepreneurs. At an annual rate of 11,500 dirhams ($3,130), the package offers guaranteed fixed price for the first renewal, and for a more convenient kick-start, investors can register with only half the payment upfront and the rest after six months.
“These times can be uncertain but who says we cannot turn this into an opportunity? We introduced MyBusiness Package to bridge individuals to their dreams — giving them a chance to act on their business ideas and flourish. Aspiring entrepreneurs can use the time in their hands to plan their next great idea and go for it,” said Ramy Jallad, group CEO of RAKEZ.

“With this package, we want individuals to awaken their entrepreneurial spirit, and take charge of their future by setting up their business and nurturing its growth. At RAKEZ, we are committed to standing with them as they transition to the business landscape, just like how we stand with our family of over 15,000 clients.”

Bahrain’s Al-Salam Bank appoints new chairman

Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani
Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain’s Al-Salam Bank appoints new chairman

Updated 2 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Al-Salam Bank-Bahrain has announced the appointment of Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani as the chairman of the board of directors, replacing Khaleefa Butti bin Omair bin Yousif Al-Muhairi, who submitted his resignation as chairman and board member of the bank.
Sheikh Khalid said: “We regret to announce the resignation of our colleague, Al-Muhairi, as chairman and board member for personal reasons. We would like to take this opportunity to put on record our sincere thanks to Al-Muhairi for his instrumental contribution to achieving the bank’s objectives during his chairmanship since 2018. During his tenor, the bank was successful in acquiring market share, increasing profitability, and growing the deposit base and financing book.”
He added: “We, as board of directors, would like to confirm that the bank will continue its solid strides toward implementing the three-year strategy which is designed to gear us for further financial success in the local, regional and global markets. Building on our key core values of sound corporate governance, transparency and prudent financial policies, we plan to continue our journey toward maximizing shareholder value. We are confident that with our robust capital and liquidity positions and our strong management team, the bank will be able to navigate through current market challenges, including the outbreak of COVID-19 and its implications on the global economies.”
Sheikh Khalid has more than 24 years of banking experience.

Latest updates

RAKEZ unveils package for entrepreneurs
Bahrain’s Al-Salam Bank appoints new chairman
Investcorp raises $275m for private equity vehicle
Dubai Future Foundation reimagines life after COVID-19
Saudi Shoura Council speaker chairs online session of the council

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.