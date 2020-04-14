RAKEZ unveils package for entrepreneurs

Ras Al-Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has rolled out the “MyBusiness Package” in an attempt to encourage UAE-based entrepreneurs to turn uncertainty into opportunity.

RAKEZ’s newest limited-time package has been designed to include a business license and establishment card valid for a year, a UAE investor visa, and other attractive incentives that are extended to the dependents of entrepreneurs. At an annual rate of 11,500 dirhams ($3,130), the package offers guaranteed fixed price for the first renewal, and for a more convenient kick-start, investors can register with only half the payment upfront and the rest after six months.

“These times can be uncertain but who says we cannot turn this into an opportunity? We introduced MyBusiness Package to bridge individuals to their dreams — giving them a chance to act on their business ideas and flourish. Aspiring entrepreneurs can use the time in their hands to plan their next great idea and go for it,” said Ramy Jallad, group CEO of RAKEZ.

“With this package, we want individuals to awaken their entrepreneurial spirit, and take charge of their future by setting up their business and nurturing its growth. At RAKEZ, we are committed to standing with them as they transition to the business landscape, just like how we stand with our family of over 15,000 clients.”