Emirates Post launches new operations hub at DXB

Emirates Post is using the new hub at Dubai International Airport to facilitate the shipment, sorting and delivery of goods from around the world.
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates Post launches new operations hub at DXB

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates Post, the official postal operator for the UAE, has opened its new international operations hub at Dubai International Airport (DXB), providing global e-commerce, parcel and logistics brands a gateway to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and regional markets and vice versa.
In the wake of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed on regional and international travel, the postal, parcel and logistics industries face a series of setbacks including lack of access to key markets, canceled flights and delays in delivery. In response, Emirates Post is using the new hub at Dubai International Airport to facilitate the shipment, sorting and delivery of goods from around the world.
The system allows the postal operator to provide the fastest, most consistent and cost-effective entry points to the Middle East market that partners and third-party companies can also effectively tap into. Emirates Post uses new and easy-to-use API connectivity tools that seamlessly transfer data from anywhere in the world into local operations, customs and domestic systems, enabling them to process orders quickly and efficiently.
Emirates Post already possesses one of the leading express domestic delivery operations in the UAE, which it has further expanded to keep up with demand. “Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, we are constantly taking measures to provide essential services. We are the largest domestic player in the UAE and continue to operate international premium outbound services to over 210 destinations, including a full range of postal services to Saudi Arabia and other key countries,” said Abdulla M. Alashram, group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.
Throughout the process, Emirates Post will adhere stringently to government directives on sanitation and social distancing, with contactless deliveries and staff members wearing masks and gloves as well as maintaining the minimum mandated distance.
“Emirates Post is committed to connecting people around the world and with our DXB airport base, we are bolstering the system to ensure that delivery is not disrupted by current events. With demand for domestic deliveries from both local and international e-commerce and parcel companies, this has accelerated our efforts in meeting requirements whilst growing as a company,” added Alashram.

STC, Mobily roll out eSIM services in KSA

Haithem Al-Faraj, senior VP of technology and operations at STC.
Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

STC, Mobily roll out eSIM services in KSA

Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) will soon set up a localized platform for the provision of eSIM services in the Kingdom, after obtaining an international accreditation deemed requisite for rolling out eSIM technology, in a move that can transform the way consumers use smartphones and devices across Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) has also announced the activation and launch of the eSIM services in the Kingdom.
Mobily eSIM is available for all customers subscribed to any of its postpaid or prepaid packages and using devices that support the eSIM option. The service is being offered on Mobily’s online shop from April 13.
Mobily said all its services, including roaming, are fully compatible with eSIMs. In a bid to extend the benefits of this service to its customers, the company is offering the eSIM service for free for a limited time.
The embedded SIM or eSIM is a technology that enables users to activate postpaid and prepaid plans without the use of a physical SIM card. The device-embedded card eliminates the need for traditional plastic SIM cards, and enables subscribers to add and remove operators remotely without having to acquire a new SIM card. eSIM is widely acclaimed as the SIM for the next generation of connected devices, as it powers frontier futuristic applications such as the Internet of things (IoT), connected mobility, artificial intelligence, and video surveillance.
The technology is expected to enable the manufacture of smaller and lighter devices and contribute to eliminating the risk of losing SIM cards or malfunctions, which will positively reflect on customer experience.
STC can now provide eSIM services to all mobile network operators and mobile virtual network operators (MNOs/MVNOs) in the Kingdom as the national eSIM platform. The service can be extended to any MNO in the Arab region or internationally interested in obtaining the eSIM service from STC.

 

Haithem Al-Faraj, senior VP of technology and operations at STC, said the provision of eSIM services in Saudi Arabia following the GSMA certification is a step toward achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, as the localization of the eSIM technology will enable digital transformation.
He added: “We are excited about the possibility of introducing eSIM technology in Saudi Arabia. The SAS certification process was a challenging one, but passing and obtaining the certification stands as a testimony to STC’s world-class security standards and operational excellence.”
Adopting and commercializing eSIM technology require the company hosting the eSIM platform to undergo a series of stringent technical and security audits, namely the SAS certification, sponsored by the GSM Association, an international standard-setting body.
STC has successfully passed the audits and scored the highest results worldwide following a rigorous process that asserted the company’s technical and security readiness.
Obtaining the GSMA certification marks a key milestone for localizing the technology in Saudi Arabia, while an actual timeline for deployment remains to be announced.
Meanwhile, Mobily said the move is in line with the telecom operator’s ambition of attaining a leadership position in digital transformation in the Kingdom. This, in turn, is aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and accords customers an integrated and distinctive digital experience, it said.

