Fearful of coronavirus return, Beijing turns into virtual fortress

Beijing has imposed a strict 14-day quarantine on people arriving from other parts of China, regardless of whether they test negative for COVID-19 — a measure not required in other cities. (Reuters)
Updated 14 April 2020
AFP

  • Beijing imposes a strict 14-day quarantine on people arriving from other parts of China
  • Toughest conditions are reserved for people traveling to Beijing from Wuhan
BEIJING: Beijing has virtually walled itself off to outsiders with drastic measures to protect China’s seat of power against the threat of a second wave of coronavirus infections from other regions.
After largely getting the outbreak under control, China has banned foreigners from entering the country as authorities fret over an increase in cases imported from abroad — though most have been Chinese citizens.
But Beijing has gone a step further, imposing a strict 14-day quarantine on people arriving from other parts of China, regardless of whether they test negative for COVID-19 — a measure not required in other cities.
Beijing, of course, is not like any other Chinese city.
The ruling Communist Party postponed its once-a-year congress, known as the “two sessions,” in March and experts said it likely wants to make sure the thousands of delegates who participate are not at risk before a new date is set.
“Strengthening management of people returning to Beijing has become the most critical priority, otherwise it is impossible to create the right conditions for the two sessions to start,” said Ma Liang, a professor at Renmin University’s School of Public Administration and Policy.
The measures are ultimately meant to shield the Communist Party elite from the virus, said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kwan Yew School of Public Policy.
“In this moment, the central government and core leadership are highly protected, so ordinary people will have to pay the price,” he said.
Beijing has imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all returning students, who must test negative to attend school. All hotel guests must test negative within seven days prior to their stay.
The measures have already deterred some from going back.
Chen Na, a carer from Anhui province, cannot return to her former employer in Beijing because her area was labelled “high-risk.”
“When they see where I’m from, the conversation stops. I can’t even get an interview. I’ve been out of work since February,” she said.
But the toughest conditions are reserved for people traveling to Beijing from Wuhan, the central city where the virus first emerged late last year.
Those leaving the city, whose months-long lockdown was lifted April 8, must test negative within seven days before their return date, undergo a 14-day quarantine once they arrive, and test negative again in order to be released.
Other cities only require those from Wuhan and Hubei province to produce a green health code on a special app and a negative nucleic acid test result.
They must first request to return to Beijing through an app when they receive their negative diagnosis.
If approved, they have to submit another request to purchase train tickets to the capital, which are limited to 1,000 seats per day on two services.
“I originally bought tickets for the 12th, but I was told on the evening of the 7th that I needed a negative test result in order to return,” said Wuhan resident Liu Shiyi, who arrived in Beijing by train on Sunday.
One day before her train was due to leave, her residential compound said she needed to obtain a paper copy of her negative certificate from the hospital.
“The whole time, my compound received orders from above in a very delayed fashion, making me waste time going back and forth,” she said.
At two major Wuhan train stations, AFP saw that special lanes for Beijing-bound travelers had been set up and were crewed by several volunteers.
There are an estimated 11,000 Beijing residents stranded in Wuhan, officials said last week, but the city has lately seen a surge in asymptomatic cases which are notoriously difficult to detect.
During a recent visit to the Beijing West Railway Station, AFP saw that arrivals from Hubei were handled in a separate area and boarded designated buses bound for each district.
Between April 8 and April 13, some 1,037 people returned to Beijing from Wuhan. None tested positive for COVID-19.

North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles in latest launch

AP

  • Launches came on the eve of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s late founder, Kim Il Sung
  • South Korea’s military was monitoring possible additional launches
SEOUL: North Korea fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a slew of weapons launches by the North despite worries about a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The launches came on the eve of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s late founder, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. They also came a day ahead of South Korean parliamentary elections.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North’s eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning before flying toward the country’s eastern sea.
It said South Korea’s military was monitoring possible additional launches, but gave no further details, such as exactly how many projectiles were launched or what type of projectiles they were.
In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
Most of the weapons tested were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells, and it’s unusual for North Korea to launch a cruise missile.
All the tested weapons were still short-range and didn’t pose a direct threat to the US mainland. A test of a missile capable of reaching the US homeland would end North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on major weapons tests and likely completely derail nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
Some experts say North Korea likely used the latest weapons launches to bolster its striking capability against South Korea, which has been introducing US-made stealth F-35 jets and other sophisticated conventional weapons systems in recent years. Others say the latest weapons tests were also aimed at shoring up internal unity in the face of US-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.
North Korea has repeatedly said there has been no coronavirus outbreak on its territory. But many foreign experts are skeptical of that claim and have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in the North could become a humanitarian disaster because of the country’s chronic lack of medical supplies and fragile health care infrastructure.

