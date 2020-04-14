You are here

US records 1,509 deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

The coronavirus outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 23,529 people in the US, the most of any country. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 14 April 2020
  • Outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 23,529 people in the US, the most of any country
  • World Health Organization says lifting lockdown curbs too soon could unleash a second wave of cases
WASHINGTON: The United States recorded 1,509 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 p.m. Monday (0030 GMT Tuesday).
The number of fatalities was similar to the previous day’s toll of 1,514.
The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 23,529 people in the US, the most of any country.
The United States has more than 550,000 people infected with the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
New York’s governor declared Monday that the “worst is over” for the state, despite deaths passing 10,000, as several states began devising a plan to reopen their shuttered economies.
President Donald Trump tweeted that any decision to end shutdowns rested with him, even though it was individual governors who rolled out the lockdowns.
America’s federal system of government delegates powers to the governors of the 50 states, but the president in theory can use his powers to oversee a coordinated national strategy.
The World Health Organization has said lifting curbs too soon could unleash a second wave of cases.

North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles in latest launch

  • Launches came on the eve of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s late founder, Kim Il Sung
  • South Korea’s military was monitoring possible additional launches
SEOUL: North Korea fired several suspected cruise missiles off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a slew of weapons launches by the North despite worries about a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The launches came on the eve of the 108th birthday of North Korea’s late founder, Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un. They also came a day ahead of South Korean parliamentary elections.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the projectiles — presumed to be cruise missiles — were fired from the North’s eastern Kangwon province on Tuesday morning before flying toward the country’s eastern sea.
It said South Korea’s military was monitoring possible additional launches, but gave no further details, such as exactly how many projectiles were launched or what type of projectiles they were.
In recent weeks, North Korea has carried out a series of short-range missile and other weapons tests amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
Most of the weapons tested were ballistic missiles or long-range artillery shells, and it’s unusual for North Korea to launch a cruise missile.
All the tested weapons were still short-range and didn’t pose a direct threat to the US mainland. A test of a missile capable of reaching the US homeland would end North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium on major weapons tests and likely completely derail nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
Some experts say North Korea likely used the latest weapons launches to bolster its striking capability against South Korea, which has been introducing US-made stealth F-35 jets and other sophisticated conventional weapons systems in recent years. Others say the latest weapons tests were also aimed at shoring up internal unity in the face of US-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.
North Korea has repeatedly said there has been no coronavirus outbreak on its territory. But many foreign experts are skeptical of that claim and have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in the North could become a humanitarian disaster because of the country’s chronic lack of medical supplies and fragile health care infrastructure.

