You are here

  • Home
  • ACWA Power to build mobile hospital in Madinah

ACWA Power to build mobile hospital in Madinah

The signing for the 100-bed mobile hospital in Madinah was executed by Thamer Al-Sharhan from ACWA Power and Essam Al-Muhaidib from THABAT.
Short Url

https://arab.news/vc4g2

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

ACWA Power to build mobile hospital in Madinah

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Energy and desalinated water provider ACWA Power and THABAT will build a 100-bed integrated mobile hospital, fully resourced with the medical equipment and supplies needed to treat COVID-19 cases. The new hospital is expected to be operational within 70 days and will provide comprehensive health care services and aid in handling the pandemic.
The agreement between ACWA Power and THABAT was concluded under the patronage, and in presence of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, minister of energy; Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of health; and Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power. The signing was executed by Thamer Al-Sharhan, representing ACWA Power, and Essam Al-Muhaidib, representing THABAT.
Abunayyan said: “I would like to extend my deep appreciation to Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, minister of energy, for his kind support in enabling us to implement our initiative to build a mobile hospital for combatting the spread of COVID-19. This initiative is part of the efforts driven by the national energy sector to address the crisis in our beloved Kingdom.”
Abunayyan extended his appreciation to Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman for his generous support in facilitating the agreement for ACWA Power’s community-based initiative. The governor played an invaluable role in expediting processes, allocating land for the hospital, and providing optimum support from the official bodies of the governorate to complete the project within its required time frame.
The new hospital will be fully dedicated to caring for COVID-19 patients. It comes as part of ACWA Power’s commitment to reinforcing the efforts of the Saudi energy sector to enhance preventive actions taken by the Saudi Ministry of Health during these times.

HIGHLIGHT

The new hospital is expected to be operational within 70 days and will provide comprehensive health care services and aid in handling the pandemic.

As per the agreement, ACWA Power will utilize its expertise and capabilities in the swift implementation and delivery of projects that require the highest standards of safety and security. Upon completion of construction within 70 days, the assets and contracts will be handed over to the Ministry of Health.
Abunayyan added: “We are an active part of the Saudi energy sector, and remain in full solidarity with all national initiatives to overcome this crisis. Leveraging our technical expertise and capabilities in mobilizing and deploying highly secured projects, we believe this project will supplement existing medical resources by providing a dedicated facility, quickly and efficiently to help diagnose, support and treat COVID-19 patients.”
Abunayyan lauded the efforts of Minister of Health Dr. Al-Rabiah for enabling the execution of ACWA Power’s initiative. He praised the Ministry of Health and its various sectors and bodies for their heroic endeavors undertaken to confront the spread of the pandemic since its emergence. He also applauded their role in implementing precautionary and preventive measures to protect the citizens and residents’ health and safety across the Kingdom.

 

Topics: ACWA Power

Emirates Post launches new operations hub at DXB

Emirates Post is using the new hub at Dubai International Airport to facilitate the shipment, sorting and delivery of goods from around the world.
Updated 14 April 2020
Arab News

Emirates Post launches new operations hub at DXB

Updated 14 April 2020
Arab News

Emirates Post, the official postal operator for the UAE, has opened its new international operations hub at Dubai International Airport (DXB), providing global e-commerce, parcel and logistics brands a gateway to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and regional markets and vice versa.
In the wake of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed on regional and international travel, the postal, parcel and logistics industries face a series of setbacks including lack of access to key markets, canceled flights and delays in delivery. In response, Emirates Post is using the new hub at Dubai International Airport to facilitate the shipment, sorting and delivery of goods from around the world.
The system allows the postal operator to provide the fastest, most consistent and cost-effective entry points to the Middle East market that partners and third-party companies can also effectively tap into. Emirates Post uses new and easy-to-use API connectivity tools that seamlessly transfer data from anywhere in the world into local operations, customs and domestic systems, enabling them to process orders quickly and efficiently.
Emirates Post already possesses one of the leading express domestic delivery operations in the UAE, which it has further expanded to keep up with demand. “Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, we are constantly taking measures to provide essential services. We are the largest domestic player in the UAE and continue to operate international premium outbound services to over 210 destinations, including a full range of postal services to Saudi Arabia and other key countries,” said Abdulla M. Alashram, group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.
Throughout the process, Emirates Post will adhere stringently to government directives on sanitation and social distancing, with contactless deliveries and staff members wearing masks and gloves as well as maintaining the minimum mandated distance.
“Emirates Post is committed to connecting people around the world and with our DXB airport base, we are bolstering the system to ensure that delivery is not disrupted by current events. With demand for domestic deliveries from both local and international e-commerce and parcel companies, this has accelerated our efforts in meeting requirements whilst growing as a company,” added Alashram.

Topics: Emirates Post

Latest updates

ACWA Power to build mobile hospital in Madinah
Politicians squabble over virus lockdowns
Norwegian Air shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan
117 million children face measles risk
World economy in intensive care

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.