MBRSC shortlists 10 Emiratis for UAE Analog Mission#1

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) has shortlisted 10 Emiratis out of more than 100 applicants for the UAE Analog Mission#1 as part of the Scientific International Research in Unique Terrestrial Station (SIRIUS) SIRIUS 20/21, an 8-month analog mission conducted at the NEK ground-based analogue facility in Moscow, Russia. The shortlist follows the MBRSC’s call for applications announced in February this year. Two finalists (one primary and one backup) will be selected from the shortlist to become part of CrewONE. The mission will focus on studying the effects of isolation and confinement on human psychology, physiology and team dynamics to help prepare for long-duration space exploration.
MBRSC revealed that the shortlisted candidates include five women, with the youngest candidate being a 25-year-old woman. The oldest shortlisted applicant is a 40-year-old male.
“Guided by the futuristic vision of our leadership, the UAE has progressed exponentially in space research and exploration, and through international collaborations such as the SIRIUS 20/21 mission, we continue to develop our local capabilities and move closer toward building a knowledge-based economy,” said Yousuf Hamad Al-Shaibani, director general, MBRSC.
This is a first-of-its-kind opportunity for Emiratis in various scientific fields to be part of such a crucial mission that lays the foundation for future space endeavors. The UAE Analog Mission#1 will play a key role in developing Emirati capabilities and contribute to the development of the Mars 2117 Program, which aims to establish human colonies in Mars by 2117.
“The UAE Analog Mission#1 is unique because it allows us to work with a global pool of experts across a variety of sectors including health, science, technology and more. Such experiences will ultimately help fortify the UAE’s pioneering space program in the region for years to come,” added Al-Shaibani.
