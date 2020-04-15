MBRSC shortlists 10 Emiratis for UAE Analog Mission#1

ACWA Power to build mobile hospital in Madinah

Energy and desalinated water provider ACWA Power and THABAT will build a 100-bed integrated mobile hospital, fully resourced with the medical equipment and supplies needed to treat COVID-19 cases. The new hospital is expected to be operational within 70 days and will provide comprehensive health care services and aid in handling the pandemic.

The agreement between ACWA Power and THABAT was concluded under the patronage, and in presence of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, minister of energy; Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of health; and Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power. The signing was executed by Thamer Al-Sharhan, representing ACWA Power, and Essam Al-Muhaidib, representing THABAT.

Abunayyan said: “I would like to extend my deep appreciation to Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, minister of energy, for his kind support in enabling us to implement our initiative to build a mobile hospital for combatting the spread of COVID-19. This initiative is part of the efforts driven by the national energy sector to address the crisis in our beloved Kingdom.”

Abunayyan extended his appreciation to Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman for his generous support in facilitating the agreement for ACWA Power’s community-based initiative. The governor played an invaluable role in expediting processes, allocating land for the hospital, and providing optimum support from the official bodies of the governorate to complete the project within its required time frame.

The new hospital will be fully dedicated to caring for COVID-19 patients. It comes as part of ACWA Power’s commitment to reinforcing the efforts of the Saudi energy sector to enhance preventive actions taken by the Saudi Ministry of Health during these times.

As per the agreement, ACWA Power will utilize its expertise and capabilities in the swift implementation and delivery of projects that require the highest standards of safety and security. Upon completion of construction within 70 days, the assets and contracts will be handed over to the Ministry of Health.

Abunayyan added: “We are an active part of the Saudi energy sector, and remain in full solidarity with all national initiatives to overcome this crisis. Leveraging our technical expertise and capabilities in mobilizing and deploying highly secured projects, we believe this project will supplement existing medical resources by providing a dedicated facility, quickly and efficiently to help diagnose, support and treat COVID-19 patients.”

Abunayyan lauded the efforts of Minister of Health Dr. Al-Rabiah for enabling the execution of ACWA Power’s initiative. He praised the Ministry of Health and its various sectors and bodies for their heroic endeavors undertaken to confront the spread of the pandemic since its emergence. He also applauded their role in implementing precautionary and preventive measures to protect the citizens and residents’ health and safety across the Kingdom.