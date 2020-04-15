You are here

  • Home
  • Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,486, deaths by 285

Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,486, deaths by 285

Above, people walk under blooming cherry blossoms in a park in the Berlin district of Treptow on Easter Sunday. The number of new infections in Germany rose after four days of decline. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsd72

Updated 15 April 2020
AFP

Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,486, deaths by 285

  • The number of new infections rose after four days of decline
Updated 15 April 2020
AFP

BERLIN: Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,486 to 127,584, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday, meaning the number of new infections rose after four days of decline.
The reported death toll has risen by 285 to 3,254, the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

Related

World
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 103,228, deaths to 1,861
World
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rises to 61,913

Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro crowds

Updated 15 April 2020
AFP

Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro crowds

  • Moscow authorities began issuing digital permits to residents using cars or public transport this week in an effort to reduce isolation violations
Updated 15 April 2020
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Wednesday it will review a new electronic permit system to regulate its coronavirus lockdown after large crowds formed in metros as police checked passes.
Moscow authorities began issuing digital permits to residents using cars or public transport this week in an effort to reduce isolation violations, with the system coming into effect on Wednesday.
Following social media reports of crowds gathering in metro stations, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin acknowledged on Twitter that “queues formed in the metro.”
He said he asked authorities responsible for checking the passes to “work in such a way that further inspections would not lead to a mass crowd of people.”
In a second tweet, he said the crowds were cleared and that city authorities planned to implement “automatic” controls.
“We’ll think about how to do this,” he wrote.
News agency TASS reported that the congestion was caused by a lack of police to check permits.
Authorities say they have issued at least 3.2 million passes since Monday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described packed metro stations as “dangerous” and “very undesirable,” saying this is what Moscow officials wanted to prevent.
But he said early problems with the system could be expected in a city of 12 million residents.
“The first morning, a giant city, naturally, it will not be completely smooth,” he told reporters.
He added that city officials had been forced to introduce the travel permits after Muscovites failed to show “proper discipline” when mandatory self-isolation was introduced.
The permit system is being introduced against the backdrop of a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Russia, with officials reporting 3,388 new cases on Wednesday.
Health officials have recorded a total of 24,490 COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths.
Members of the armed services, municipal officials and journalists are among those exempt from the permit system.
Work passes will be valid until April 30, while passes obtained to go to a doctor or elsewhere can only be used once.
The digital permit system may be expanded to monitor people going out on foot even within their neighborhood, if needed, authorities have said.
Moscow has been under lockdown since March 30, but is now struggling to cope with the influx of new cases and officials said that clinics were approaching their limits.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia Moscow

Related

World
Moscow stretched ‘to limit’ by virus cases
World
Moscow begins lockdown, as Russia regions prepare for confinement

Latest updates

Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick talk ‘Trolls World Tour’ as film makes stellar online debut
Focus: IMF releases grim economic forecast for 2020
Bank of America first-quarter profit falls 45% due to virus pandemic
Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro crowds
Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.