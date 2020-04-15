Japan urges citizens to isolate as reports warn of 400,000 deaths

You are here

Japan has seen an accelerating infection rate in recent weeks, particularly in Tokyo. Above, officials of Tokyo’s metropolitan government call for people to stay home on April 14, 2020. (Reuters)
TOKYO: Japan urged its citizens on Wednesday to stay home, as media reports warned that as many as 400,000 of them could die of the coronavirus without urgent action, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came under pressure to hand out more cash.
Japan, which tests only people with symptoms of the coronavirus, has so far recorded more than 8,000 infections with nearly 200 deaths.
Reports in Japanese media citing an undisclosed health ministry projection said fatalities could reach the 400,000 mark without mitigation measures. It also estimated that as many as 850,000 people could need ventilators.
Japan has seen an accelerating infection rate in recent weeks, particularly in Tokyo. The government has responded by declaring an emergency in Tokyo and six other areas including Osaka, and a goal to cut interactions between people by 70 percent.
The measures include a request that people isolate and businesses close, although there are no fines or penalties to force compliance. The government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, urged people to do everything in their power to help the government reach its target.
Japan’s capital reported more than 125 new cases on Wednesday, according to public broadcaster NHK.
A lawmaker, Takashi Takai, was forced to resign from the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Wednesday, after media reported he had visited a bar in Tokyo’s Kabukicho red light district despite the call to stay at home.
As Suga was calling for cooperation, his boss Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was coming under pressure to add a ¥100,000 ($935) payment to every citizen on top of a $1 trillion economic stimulus package that includes a ¥300,000 payment to households whose income has fallen because of the pandemic.
“I’ve urged the prime minister to make a decision and send a strong message of solidarity to the public,” Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of the Komeito party, the junior partner in the ruling coalition, told reporters after meeting Abe.
Other allies calling for action include Toshihiro Nikai a leading member of Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
Speaking at his regular afternoon briefing, Suga said the government would consider further measures, but that for now it wanted “to extend help to households most affected.”
Japan said on Wednesday that the number of foreign visitors in March plummeted by 93 percent compared to last year. Abe has identified tourism as an economic growth driver.
The US military extended a public health emergency to all of its bases in Japan. Since April 6, the emergency had applied only to the eastern Kanto region which includes Tokyo.
That health emergency, which affects the largest concentration of US military personnel in Asia, will remain in effect until May 15, more than a week beyond the planned May 6 end of the Japanese government’s emergency declaration. It gives commanders the authority to enforce compliance with health measures on anyone accessing US bases, including thousands of local residents who work as engineers and service personnel.
Abe will decide this weekend whether to extend the Japanese government’s emergency declaration after consulting with medical experts, according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.
A key metric will be if new daily infections in Tokyo can be kept to around a hundred, the sources said. They asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

Topics: Coronavirus Japan

Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro crowds

MOSCOW: Moscow said Wednesday it will review a new electronic permit system to regulate its coronavirus lockdown after large crowds formed in metros as police checked passes.
Moscow authorities began issuing digital permits to residents using cars or public transport this week in an effort to reduce isolation violations, with the system coming into effect on Wednesday.
Following social media reports of crowds gathering in metro stations, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin acknowledged on Twitter that “queues formed in the metro.”
He said he asked authorities responsible for checking the passes to “work in such a way that further inspections would not lead to a mass crowd of people.”
In a second tweet, he said the crowds were cleared and that city authorities planned to implement “automatic” controls.
“We’ll think about how to do this,” he wrote.
News agency TASS reported that the congestion was caused by a lack of police to check permits.
Authorities say they have issued at least 3.2 million passes since Monday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described packed metro stations as “dangerous” and “very undesirable,” saying this is what Moscow officials wanted to prevent.
But he said early problems with the system could be expected in a city of 12 million residents.
“The first morning, a giant city, naturally, it will not be completely smooth,” he told reporters.
He added that city officials had been forced to introduce the travel permits after Muscovites failed to show “proper discipline” when mandatory self-isolation was introduced.
The permit system is being introduced against the backdrop of a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Russia, with officials reporting 3,388 new cases on Wednesday.
Health officials have recorded a total of 24,490 COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths.
Members of the armed services, municipal officials and journalists are among those exempt from the permit system.
Work passes will be valid until April 30, while passes obtained to go to a doctor or elsewhere can only be used once.
The digital permit system may be expanded to monitor people going out on foot even within their neighborhood, if needed, authorities have said.
Moscow has been under lockdown since March 30, but is now struggling to cope with the influx of new cases and officials said that clinics were approaching their limits.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia Moscow

