Moscow to review virus lockdown passes over metro crowds

Moscow authorities began issuing digital permits to residents using cars or public transport this week in an effort to reduce isolation violations.
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Wednesday it will review a new electronic permit system to regulate its coronavirus lockdown after large crowds formed in metros as police checked passes.
Moscow authorities began issuing digital permits to residents using cars or public transport this week in an effort to reduce isolation violations, with the system coming into effect on Wednesday.
Following social media reports of crowds gathering in metro stations, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin acknowledged on Twitter that “queues formed in the metro.”
He said he asked authorities responsible for checking the passes to “work in such a way that further inspections would not lead to a mass crowd of people.”
In a second tweet, he said the crowds were cleared and that city authorities planned to implement “automatic” controls.
“We’ll think about how to do this,” he wrote.
News agency TASS reported that the congestion was caused by a lack of police to check permits.
Authorities say they have issued at least 3.2 million passes since Monday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described packed metro stations as “dangerous” and “very undesirable,” saying this is what Moscow officials wanted to prevent.
But he said early problems with the system could be expected in a city of 12 million residents.
“The first morning, a giant city, naturally, it will not be completely smooth,” he told reporters.
He added that city officials had been forced to introduce the travel permits after Muscovites failed to show “proper discipline” when mandatory self-isolation was introduced.
The permit system is being introduced against the backdrop of a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Russia, with officials reporting 3,388 new cases on Wednesday.
Health officials have recorded a total of 24,490 COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths.
Members of the armed services, municipal officials and journalists are among those exempt from the permit system.
Work passes will be valid until April 30, while passes obtained to go to a doctor or elsewhere can only be used once.
The digital permit system may be expanded to monitor people going out on foot even within their neighborhood, if needed, authorities have said.
Moscow has been under lockdown since March 30, but is now struggling to cope with the influx of new cases and officials said that clinics were approaching their limits.

ATHENS: Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg on Wednesday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations that are being expedited amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable groups.
Another group of 50 children is expected to fly from Athens to Germany on Saturday, and 20 more will head to Switzerland at a later date. Greece hopes to relocate some 1,600 unaccompanied minors in the coming months.
At least 5,200 migrant children from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and African countries currently live in Greece, many of them under harsh conditions in camps on islands in the Aegean.
Deputy migration minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said that although the number of children was small, it sent a strong message for others to follow the example set by Luxembourg.
Greece, he said, is having to bear a disproportionate share of the refugee burden.
“Greece faces a crisis within a crisis; migration and the pandemic together,” he told state broadcaster ERT. “The combination makes an already difficult situation even more so, and more complex.”
Having imposed a lockdown early on, Greece has weathered the coronavirus pandemic relatively well compared to many other European countries, with 2,170 confirmed cases and 101 deaths to date.
But its economy, which had been emerging from a decade-long recession following a debt crisis, is expected to suffer badly from a collapse in tourism bookings.
Human Rights Watch, an advocacy group, called on Greece this week to release all unaccompanied minors, saying their detention in overcrowded camps or in police cells heightened the risk of them contracting COVID-19.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing conflicts and poverty in their countries used Greece as a springboard toward other European countries in 2015 and 2016, when an EU-brokered accord with Turkey all but halted the flow.
Turkey now hosts about 3.4 million refugees and migrants, while Greece has about 120,000 who are waiting for asylum applications to be processed. Many of them are in overcrowded camps on five islands in the Aegean Sea, where aid groups say living conditions are dire.
About a dozen European nations have expressed a willingness to take in a number of them on a voluntary basis, including Italy, Finland, Serbia, Ireland and Portugal, Greek officials say.

