BRJ Services launches app for entrepreneurs

Updated 16 April 2020
BRJ Services launches app for entrepreneurs

Bab Rizq Jameel Services (BRJ Services) has launched an app for entrepreneurs and startups to meet business leaders and learn from their experiences. In view of the current pandemic, the Mashora app is being offered for free to entrepreneurs, and small and medium businesses.

Through the mentorship and consultation platform, users can: Provide mentorship/consultation to mentees at their available time; conduct video conferencing and voice calls with the mentees; and connect with the mentees via instant messaging/chat.

Experienced individuals can register as a mentor to join the list of expertise to provide support and guidance for the entrepreneurs.

Users can book the desired mentor and consultant in advance through the app and meet them through video conferencing as per the scheduled time. Both parties can rate each other after the call.

Updated 16 April 2020
Dubai Heights Academy shares tips for home learning

Dubai Heights Academy (DHA), a British curriculum school located in the heart of Al-Barsha South, Dubai, has shared their top tips for maintaining a healthy well-being while learning from home.

It can be hard for both parents and children to maintain a routine when facing an entire day spent in the house — things can quickly become unstructured. However, it is widely known that a healthy body equals a healthy mind, with healthy eating, drinking water, getting plenty of rest and exercise key to achieving this. 

Paul King, head of PE at Dubai Heights Academy, said: “With children unable to return to their normal school routines until the beginning of the new academic year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing measures implemented by the UAE government, placing a focus on staying fit, strong, healthy and positive has never been more important for children.”

“While it is commonly known that exercise improves physical health, the positive impact daily exercise can have on mental health and wellbeing, especially for children, can sometimes be overlooked. 

“As children across the country continue to adjust to their new home learning environment, daily exercise can provide them with an effective stress outlet, improve motivation and learning, help maintain a positive wellbeing and also allow children to develop a feeling of achievement.”

 

