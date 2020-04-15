BRJ Services launches app for entrepreneurs

Bab Rizq Jameel Services (BRJ Services) has launched an app for entrepreneurs and startups to meet business leaders and learn from their experiences. In view of the current pandemic, the Mashora app is being offered for free to entrepreneurs, and small and medium businesses.

Through the mentorship and consultation platform, users can: Provide mentorship/consultation to mentees at their available time; conduct video conferencing and voice calls with the mentees; and connect with the mentees via instant messaging/chat.

Experienced individuals can register as a mentor to join the list of expertise to provide support and guidance for the entrepreneurs.

Users can book the desired mentor and consultant in advance through the app and meet them through video conferencing as per the scheduled time. Both parties can rate each other after the call.