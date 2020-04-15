Dubai Heights Academy shares tips for home learning

PNU launches online course for COVID-19

The Center of Simulation and Clinical Skills Development at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University (PNU) has simulated the medical case of a patient infected with the coronavirus, to launch an online training course targeting health practitioners and others in the field dealing with COVID-19 patients.

The course titled, “Assessment and Management of COVID-19 Patient,” includes medically prescribed plans and instructions.

A number of consultants, nurses, paramedics and a respiratory therapist from King Abdullah University Hospital also participated.

The simulation is based on real scenarios using the most recent dolls that mimic the patient’s condition and the way medical personnel usually deal with the case. The patient is transferred to the emergency department at the center to deal with the condition medically and preventively. The case is then transferred to the intensive care department (ICU).

Dr. Maad Al-Saati, executive director of the Center of Simulation and Clinical Skills Development, said the scenario was based on the mechanism of dealing with such cases in the light of preventive precautions to avoid infection and also to have them evaluated by consultants participating in the scenario.

“This course was prepared and executed in line with the precautionary measures taken by the government to ensure the safety of the trainees and in implementation of the Ministry of Education’s decision to temporarily suspend studying and activate distance learning,” he added.

Dr. Al-Saati said the course is a free social initiative, which aims to enhance awareness of health practitioners and those on the frontline in the coronavirus pandemic. The course is available on the website of the Virtual Medical Academy, an accredited medical e-learning platform by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties.

The Center of Simulation and Clinical Skills Development at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University is one of the largest simulation centers in the world, equipped with the latest devices and techniques available for medical simulation and virtual reality.

Using simulation technology is a modern medical pedagogical style that enhances the interactivity through practical application and critical thinking of trainees; as a result, it contributes to developing competence and reducing medical errors. It also contributes to the training and development of clinical skills of health college’s students at PNU along with the employees of King Abdullah University Hospital.

The center recently received full accreditation from the American Medical Simulation Association, a nonprofit association.