You are here

  • Home
  • Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce

Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce

Members of staff don personal protective equipment to avoid being infected or transmitting coronavirus at the Nightingale Hospital North West in Manchester, England. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zd5d8

Updated 42 sec ago
Reuters

Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce

  • A vaccine against the novel coronavirus is seen as key to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Britain said it would identify ways to fast-track clinical trials and also continue to support international efforts to find a vaccine
Updated 42 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain launched a new coronavirus taskforce on Friday to support efforts to make a vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible.
The government said 21 new research projects would get funding from a 14 million pound investment pool “to rapidly progress treatments and vaccines.”
The taskforce will include AstraZeneca and research charity the Wellcome Trust.
A million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British scientists at Oxford University are already being manufactured, even before trials prove whether the shot is effective, the team said on Friday.
“UK scientists are working as fast as they can to find a vaccine that fights coronavirus, saving and protecting people’s lives. We stand firmly behind them in their efforts,” business minister Alok Sharma said.
“The Vaccine Taskforce is key to coordinating efforts to rapidly accelerate the development and manufacture of a potential new vaccine, so we can make sure it is widely available to patients as soon as possible.”
A vaccine against the novel coronavirus is seen as key to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed over 100,000 globally and delivered a large blow to the global economy.
But timeframes for its development vary.
While the Oxford scientists said their vaccine would be available by September, GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi SA, who earlier this week said they would develop a vaccine, forecast that it would not be available until the second half of 2021.
Britain’s government said it wanted a vaccine to be available as quickly as possible but did not give more details on an expected timetable for development.
The taskforce will be led by Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan van Tam, and will aim to make sure regulations and manufacturing capacity are such that the production of a vaccine can be quickly scaled up when one is successfully developed.
Britain said it would identify ways to fast-track clinical trials and also continue to support international efforts to find a vaccine.
Among the projects to receive funding include a test of a vaccine at Imperial College, London that aims for the body to produce more protective antibodies; Public Health England’s efforts to develop a new antibody to protect from COVID-19 and a University of Oxford trial of an anti-malarial drug to see if it could prove effective against COVID-19.

Topics: Coronavirus Britain vaccine

Related

World
London buses step up virus measures after 20 drivers die
World
US demands answers on whether coronavirus outbreak came from Chinese laboratory

France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab

Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab

  • The broad scientific consensus holds that SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the coronavirus, originated in bats
  • US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his government was trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan
Updated 4 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France said on Friday there was no evidence so far of a link between the new coronavirus and the work of the P4 research laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the current pandemic started.
“We would like to make it clear that there is to this day no factual evidence corroborating the information recently circulating in the United States press that establishes a link between the origins of COVID-19 and the work of the P4 laboratory of Wuhan, China,” an official at President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.
The broad scientific consensus holds that SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the coronavirus, originated in bats.
In 2004, France signed an agreement with China to establish a research lab on infectious diseases of biosafety level 4, the highest level, in Wuhan, according to a French decree signed by then-foreign minister Michel Barnier.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his government was trying to determine whether the coronavirus emanated from a lab in Wuhan, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Beijing “needs to come clean” on what they know.
General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday that US intelligence indicates that the coronavirus likely occurred naturally, as opposed to being created in a laboratory in China, but there is no certainty either way.
The Washington Post said this week that national security officials in the Trump administration have long suspected research facilities in Wuhan to be the source of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
As far back as February, the Chinese state-backed Wuhan Institute of Virology dismissed rumors that the virus may have been artificially synthesized at one of its laboratories or perhaps escaped from such a facility.

Topics: France Coronavirus Wuhan China US

Related

World
US demands answers on whether coronavirus outbreak came from Chinese laboratory
World
Wuhan exodus sparks virus hope despite mounting death toll

Latest updates

France says no evidence COVID-19 linked to Wuhan research lab
Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce
Coronavirus: 4.5 billion people confined
US demands answers on whether coronavirus outbreak came from Chinese laboratory
Dubai extends national sterilization program by one week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.