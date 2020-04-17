You are here

  • Trump says China coronavirus deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up

Trump says China coronavirus deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up

Employees eat during lunch break at an auto plant of Dongfeng Honda in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (File/AFP)
  • The revision brought the city’s total to 3,869 after many dead were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely, adding to growing global doubts over China’s transparency
  • Trump is eager to restart business in the world’s biggest economy
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Friday that China’s coronavirus deaths were “far higher” than it has admitted after the toll in the city where the pandemic originated was revised up by 50 percent.
Global criticism is mounting against China over its management of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 145,000 people worldwide and hammered the global economy since it first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year.
More than half of humanity — 4.5 billion people — are confined to their homes as governments scramble to contain the virus’s death march across the globe.
World leaders are now looking at when — and how — to ease widespread confinement measures to revive an economy battered by what the International Monetary Fund calls the “Great Lockdown.”
Trump is eager to restart business in the world’s biggest economy, while some hard-hit European nations are slowly creeping ahead on the path to normalcy, with some shops and schools starting to reopen.
The US leader announced this week a phased reopening of the United States — one of his central preoccupations — but on Friday turned his attention to China’s death toll after Wuhan’s city government added a further 1,290 deaths to the city’s fatalities.
The revision brought the city’s total to 3,869 after many dead were “mistakenly reported” or missed entirely, adding to growing global doubts over China’s transparency.
“China has just announced a doubling in the number of their deaths from the Invisible Enemy. It is far higher than that and far higher than the US, not even close!” Trump tweeted.

The revised death toll out of China on Friday was specific to the city of Wuhan, not the country as a whole. The United States currently has the most reported fatalities of any country in the world, with some 33,000 deaths.
Leaders in France and Britain have also questioned China’s management of the crisis, and French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be “naive” to think Beijing had handled the pandemic well.
The virus is believed to have emerged in a wet market in Wuhan in December, but two US media outlets reported suspicions the virus accidentally slipped out of a sensitive Wuhan laboratory that studied bats.
Beijing, which has come under fire at home and abroad for downplaying the severity and scope of the outbreak, hit back earlier Friday, insisting there had been no cover-up.
“There has never been any concealment, and we’ll never allow any concealment,” a foreign ministry spokesman said.
Governments around the world are grappling with the question of when to reopen society, seeking a life-and-death balance between unfreezing stalled economies and preventing a second deadly coronavirus wave.
While Trump declared Thursday that the time had come for the “next front in our war” with a phased reboot of the US economy, others took the opposite path — Japan, Britain and Mexico all expanded current restrictions.
Despite the United States suffering a staggering 4,500 new deaths announced Thursday, Trump proclaimed: “We’re opening up our country.”
The president’s approach was a step back from previous hopes for a sudden reopening however, and state governors were given the freedom to set their own plans to resume business.
Lightly affected states can open “literally tomorrow,” said Trump, while others would receive White House “freedom and guidance” to achieve that at their own pace.
In New York state for example — where more than 11,500 people have died — Governor Andrew Cuomo extended a shutdown order until May 15.
 

Questions over COVID-19 origins fuel US-China blame game

  • As the world races to find a cure or a vaccine for COVID-19, demand for greater transparency on the part of China has increased
NEW YORK: When US President Donald Trump yanked American funding for the World Health Organization (WHO), he did so on the grounds that the organization displayed “a dangerous bias” towards China and had failed to investigate early suspicions of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in December 2019.   

However, throughout January and February, Trump repeatedly praised China’s efforts to contain the virus. He called Chinese President Xi “strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack to the coronavirus.”

As soon as the first deaths were recorded in the United States, however, Trump changed his tone. During his daily press briefings, he referred to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus,” and persistently blamed the outbreak on the Chinese government’s perceived lack of transparency.

“We have seen this blame game from day one,” Joe Macaron, a Washington DC-based expert in US international relations, told Arab News. “Trump called it the Chinese virus. And Beijing accused the US of fabricating the virus to curb its rise as a global economic power.

“This is expected in an election year. Trump does not want to take direct blame for the growing unemployment, the crash of the market and all the other economic implications of the coronavirus,” Macaron added. “He needs a narrative that says it was not his mistake, that it was something that came from the outside. And China is an easy scapegoat, regardless of what science might say or not.” 

Trump — and other politicians — constantly blaming China has exacerbated a wave of conspiracy theories, supported even by respected scientists. Some have even suggested COVID-19 was intended as a bioterrorist attack.

It has become increasingly difficult to disentangle these theories from serious news reports that the that the virus may have originated in a Chinese lab — not as a bioweapon, but as part of Chinese experiments intended to show the world that China is better equipped than the US in its ability to identify and combat viruses and pandemics.

As the world races to find a cure or a vaccine for COVID-19, demand for greater transparency on the part of China has increased, with many arguing that complete honesty from governments will be crucial in helping to better understand a virus whose characteristics remain largely unknown. 

Sourabh Gupta, a specialist in US-China relations at the Institute for China-America Studies in Washington DC, laments the number of conspiracy theories floating around.

“Unfortunately, such theories are a sign of so much anger and anguish in this country, which is leading it to lash out in many directions,” Gupta told Arab News. “That being said, it is fair enough for the CIA to investigate whether the virus originated in a Chinese lab as a bioterror product or due to poor handling of material. But it is wrong (for) senior elected politicians to parade that as a distinct possibility. 

“Yes, this could have originated in a lab, but the chances are very low,” Gupta continued. 

Dr. Bakhos Tannous, a professor at Harvard Medical School and an expert in cancer and viral infections, told Arab News, “There’s always a question mark (over) whether the virus could have been made in a lab, simply because it’s technically possible to change the structure of the virus. You can do that in a lab.”

But looking at the historical natural evolution of coronaviruses, Tannous said he doubts that COVID-19 is a lab product.

“Since the Eighties, (coronavirus) has mutated into seven different strains,” he said. “The virus did not, initially, bind to human cells, (but it took) only two small natural changes for it to be able to jump from an animal to a human being. The virus is smart enough to mutate and use the human cell’s normal issue to survive and replicate itself. So one copy of the virus makes millions of copies inside. 

“Why did it change? We don’t know, but this is how evolution typically works. This is how genes change,” Tannous continued. “It’s our bad luck that it happened now.” 

Trump has also been cryptically alluding to possible retaliations against China, but has yet to specify what measures, if any, his administration might take against the world’s second-largest economy.

Experts believe his options are limited. “Trump has already taken many punitive measures against China in the trade and technology battle” said Gupta. “And in this pandemic, he is dependent upon Chinese medical supplies. But if he does wish to take action against the Chinese, he can tip the scale in terms of technology denials to China in the context of the trade and technology war. 

“While the pandemic has been ongoing, there have been very serious discussions happening on a separate track as to what sort of semi-conductor manufacturing exports the US sends to China should be denied to Beijing,” Gupta continued. “Trump has been trying to keep those denials at the lowest minimum — because he is very open to doing business with China — while more hawkish figures in the administration are pushing for more denials in export controls. That debate is still ongoing and it is at a very high level.”

Tannous believes there are more urgent issues at hand at this time — such as whether Americans should continue to stay at home. He warned that any premature relaxing of shelter-in-place orders and other social-distancing measures will result in a major catastrophe for the country’s healthcare system, which he said simply cannot handle a greater load. 

