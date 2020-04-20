You are here

Philippines records 19 new coronavirus deaths, 200 more cases

hilippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened a martial law-like crackdown to stop people flouting a virus lockdown in the nation’s capital. (Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
Reuters

  • Philippine health ministry said total infections have risen to 6,459
MANILA: The Philippines health ministry on Monday reported 19 new coronavirus deaths and 200 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 6,459 while deaths have increased to 428. But 41 more patients recovered, bringing total recoveries to 613.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop

Updated 11 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Russian coronavirus cases surpass 47,000, new cases drop

  • Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours
Updated 11 min 26 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia reported 4,268 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, fewer than 6,060 on the previous day, which took the total number of cases to 47,121.
Forty-four Russian coronavirus patients died in the last 24 hours, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said.

