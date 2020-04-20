MANILA: The Philippines health ministry on Monday reported 19 new coronavirus deaths and 200 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 6,459 while deaths have increased to 428. But 41 more patients recovered, bringing total recoveries to 613.
Philippines records 19 new coronavirus deaths, 200 more cases
Updated 20 April 2020
- Philippine health ministry said total infections have risen to 6,459
