MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday recorded nine new coronavirus deaths and 140 additional confirmed cases.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total coronavirus deaths have reached 437 while infections have risen to 6,599. But 41 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 654, it added.
Philippines reports nine new coronavirus deaths, 140 more infections
Short Url
https://arab.news/87wud
Updated 21 April 2020
Philippines reports nine new coronavirus deaths, 140 more infections
- But 41 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 654
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday recorded nine new coronavirus deaths and 140 additional confirmed cases.