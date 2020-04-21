You are here

Philippines reports nine new coronavirus deaths, 140 more infections

People shop at a market despite a government imposed enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus in Manila on April 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 21 April 2020
Reuters

  • But 41 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 654
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Tuesday recorded nine new coronavirus deaths and 140 additional confirmed cases.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total coronavirus deaths have reached 437 while infections have risen to 6,599. But 41 more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 654, it added.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths

  • More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 375 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 7,135.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto reported 26 new coronavirus deaths, taking the total to 616.
More than 46,700 people have been tested and 842 people had recovered, he added.

Topics: Coronavirus Indonesia

