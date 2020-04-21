You are here

Etihad Airways 'open to discussions' over potential re-launch of Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia on Tuesday said it had entered voluntary administration after the COVID-19 crisis forced it into insolvency. (AFP)
Updated 21 April 2020
Sean Cronin

Etihad Airways ‘open to discussions’ over potential re-launch of Virgin Australia

Updated 21 April 2020
Sean Cronin

ABU DHABI: Etihad was unable to provide a financial lifeline to Virgin Australia because of the pressures created by the coronavirus pandemic on its own business, the Abu Dhabi-based airline has said.
Virgin Australia on Tuesday said it had entered voluntary administration after the COVID-19 crisis forced it into insolvency. The airline is a major codeshare partner of Etihad and a major contributor to stopover travel through Abu Dhabi for long-haul east-west travel.
“Over recent weeks we have worked closely with the company and all key stakeholders to try and find a solution that would have avoided administration for Virgin Australia, but unfortunately did not succeed,” the airline said in a statement to Arab News. “Having to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on our own business, we were unable to provide additional financial support in the current circumstances.”
But it said it remained “open for constructive discussions on a potential re-launch of the company.”
Together Abu Dhabi-based Etihad and Dubai-based Emirates for years captured a huge share of long haul traffic between Australia and Europe though their codeshare partners with Virgin Australia and Qantas respectively.
The routes have also benefited the local tourism sector as travelers broke their journey’s in the UAE’s two biggest cities, spending on hotels and restaurants.
Etihad said on Tuesday that Australia was an important market for the company and that it hoped the administration of Virgin Australia would allow for some form of resumption of service.

Saudi Arabia monitoring oil markets closely, prepared for additional measures

Updated 21 April 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia monitoring oil markets closely, prepared for additional measures

  • Saudi Arabia is prepared to take any additional measures in partnership with OPEC+ members and other producers
  • It also affirmed its cooperation with Russia is committed to implement the targeted reductions agreed upon for the next two years
Updated 21 April 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet said it is continuing to closely monitor the oil market conditions and is prepared to take any additional measures in partnership with OPEC+ members and other producers, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported Tuesday.
The Cabinet also discussed the Kingdom’s efforts in its endeavor to achieve stability for the petroleum market, and its cooperation with Russia is committed to implement the targeted reductions agreed upon for the next two years.

Under the deal, Riyadh and Moscow will cut 2.5 million barrels per day each.
The OPEC+ group of major producers last week agreed record production cuts of 9.7 million bpd to prop up prices that had shed more than 60 percent as the COVID-19 illness shut down businesses worldwide.
Producers outside the alliance pledged to cut an additional 3.7 million bpd.
But that was not enough to prevent crude prices plunging into negative territory for the first time on Monday.

(with Agencies)

