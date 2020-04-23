You are here

UAE sends COVID-19 aid to Sudan

The shipment will include test kit supplies. (WAM)
The equipment will reach over 7,000 medical professionals in Sudan. (WAM)
The shipment includes 7 tonnes of medical supplies. (WAM)
DUBAI: The UAE sent seven tons of medical supplies to Sudan to support their efforts against the coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported.
The shipment will reach over 7,000 healthcare professionals and includes test kit supplies.

“In the fight against COVID-19, such alliances are of the utmost importance as the international community faces this challenge as one,” UAE’s ambassador to Sudan Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al-Junaibi said.
To date, the UAE has dispatched over 270 tons of aid to 25 countries, supporting more than 270,000 medical professionals in the process.
Sudan has confirmed 162 cases so far, 13 deaths and 14 recoveries. Meanwhile, the UAE has reported 8,238 cases, 1,546 recoveries and 52 deaths.
The UAE has also been named as one of the top 10 countries in COVID-19 treatment efficacy by UK-headquartered Deep Knowledge Group.

