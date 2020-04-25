You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai launches coronavirus home-testing to ease pressure on hospitals

Dubai launches coronavirus home-testing to ease pressure on hospitals

The new testing unit is free of charge. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zxj9s

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai launches coronavirus home-testing to ease pressure on hospitals

  • The MLU will ease the burden of overcrowding in hospitals amid the COVID-19 crisis, and will help protect high-risk people
  • The UAE on Friday recorded 525 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 9,281
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has launched the “Mobile Laboratory Unit” (MLU) that will allow home testing for the elderly and persons with disability, state-run WAM reported.

The MLU will ease the burden of overcrowding in hospitals amid the COVID-19 crisis, and will help protect high-risk people, the report said, adding the new testing unit is free of charge.

DCAS assured the MLU ambulance vehicles are equipped with auto-sterilization units, thermal scanners, and safe storage cabins for collected samples.

“The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has successfully re-purposed ambulance vehicles to bring COVID-19 testing to the most vulnerable segments of society,” Talal Belhoul, the Commissioner-General for the Security and Justice Track at Dubai Council, said.

The UAE on Friday recorded 525 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 9,281. Eight new fatalities have been reported as well, taking death toll to 64.

The health ministry also said 123 new cases have recovered from virus in the country.

Related

Lifestyle
Quarantine catch-up: At home with Dubai-based style star Zeynab El-Helw
Business & Economy
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise among Virgin Australia lessors

LIVE: Despite easing lockdown, Middle East remain on high alert amid growing coronavirus cases

Updated 6 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Despite easing lockdown, Middle East remain on high alert amid growing coronavirus cases

  • Ramadan ushered in relaxed curfew rules in several cities across the region including in the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan
  • Global virus death toll has nearly reached 200,000
Updated 6 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East have remained on high alert amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite some cities easing lockdown measures to revive local economies.

The holy month of Ramadan ushered in relaxed curfew rules in several cities across the region including in the UAE, Kuwait, and Jordan, but government were keen to keep strict health precautions to avoid a new wave of infections.

April 25, 2020 (All times in GMT)

04:35 – Thailand has reported 53 new coronavirus cases, one new death.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Emirati police deploy smart tech in coronavirus fight
Business & Economy
Eni cuts oil and gas output, spending targets amid coronavirus hit

Latest updates

Hariri blames Prime Minister Diab for Lebanon’s economic crisis
Pope Francis greets Egypt’s Grand Imam Ahmad Al-Tayeb on Ramadan
US-Sudanese influencer Shahd Batal teams up with ASOS for Ramadan
Iran’s exports to China drop by 52% in first quarter of 2020 due to sanctions
Naomi Campbell turns talk show host during quarantine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.