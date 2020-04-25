Dubai launches coronavirus home-testing to ease pressure on hospitals

DUBAI: The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) has launched the “Mobile Laboratory Unit” (MLU) that will allow home testing for the elderly and persons with disability, state-run WAM reported.

The MLU will ease the burden of overcrowding in hospitals amid the COVID-19 crisis, and will help protect high-risk people, the report said, adding the new testing unit is free of charge.

DCAS assured the MLU ambulance vehicles are equipped with auto-sterilization units, thermal scanners, and safe storage cabins for collected samples.

“The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services has successfully re-purposed ambulance vehicles to bring COVID-19 testing to the most vulnerable segments of society,” Talal Belhoul, the Commissioner-General for the Security and Justice Track at Dubai Council, said.

The UAE on Friday recorded 525 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 9,281. Eight new fatalities have been reported as well, taking death toll to 64.

The health ministry also said 123 new cases have recovered from virus in the country.