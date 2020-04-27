New York increasing halal meal distribution during Ramadan

You are here

New York City is ready to serve over 500,000 meals to fasting Muslims during Ramadan through partnerships with voluntary organizations. (AFP)
Updated 27 April 2020
RAY HANANIA

  • City mayor laments restrictions of religious traditions due to pandemic
CHICAGO: New York City is increasing the supply and distribution of halal meals during Ramadan, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press briefing on Thursday.

Muslims in the US may face difficulties securing halal food amid the coronavirus outbreak, with restaurants and stores experiencing operating restrictions due to shutdowns.
De Blasio told reporters it was painful to see challenges curtail religious services for Passover and Easter for Christians and Jews, and he expressed the same concern for Muslims observing Ramadan.
“And now we find ourselves once again about to celebrate a profoundly important holiday of one of our major faiths,” De Blasio said. “So, tonight marks the start of Ramadan and there’s hundreds of thousands of Muslim New Yorkers who for this moment, this is the most important time of the year. And I want to say to all of our Muslim brothers and sisters, you’ve been going through so much as we all have and not able to worship and not able to do the things that you’re used to doing as part of your faith, but you have shown strength as all New Yorkers have and you’ve joined with everyone else and fighting back this disease.”
De Blasio and New York City COVID-19 Food Czar Kathryn Garcia said the city would “significantly increase the city’s supply and distribution of halal meals during Ramadan” and was prepared to serve over 500,000 meals during Ramadan through partnerships with community-based organizations.
As part of this effort, De Blasio added, the city would increase the supply of halal meals at 32 sites across all five boroughs with large Muslim populations by 25 percent.
He said that included 400,000 meals in addition to the 32 receiving this increase, around 400 sites that offered halal food would continue to do so and an additional 150,000 meals would be served through nine community-based organizations that served Muslim New Yorkers.

For millions around the globe, this holy month is an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayer, reflective meditation, reading the Qur’an, and charitable deeds.

Donald Trump US president

The organizations include ICNA Relief, Apna/ICNA Relief, Al-Madinah Incorporated, Muslims Giving Back, Muslim Women’s Institute for Research and Development, American Council of Minority Women, Arab American Association of New York, Council of People’s Organization and the Yemeni American Merchants Association. The full list of school sites with increased halal meals are listed at schools.nyc.gov/ramadanmeals.
The city has distributed nearly 7 million meals across multiple programs, De Blasio said.
US President Donald Trump has also issued Ramadan greetings to Muslims, adding that the power of prayer could help the world get through the pandemic.
“I wish all Muslims, both in the United States and across the world, a blessed and peaceful Ramadan,” Trump said in a special message released on Thursday. “For millions around the globe, this holy month is an opportunity to renew and strengthen their faith through rigorous fasting, devout prayer, reflective meditation, reading the Qur’an, and charitable deeds. These acts are closely aligned with the universal values that the Islamic faith promotes — peace, kindness, and love and respect for others.”
He prayed that those observing Ramadan found “comfort and reassurance” in their faith.

 

Topics: Ramadan 2020 Coronavirus

Updated 27 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

US envoy asks Taliban to halt Afghan attacks

  • President and rival urged to put aside their differences that caused political turmoil
Updated 27 April 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, on Sunday urged the Taliban to suspend attacks on Afghan government forces until the threat of coronavirus had disappeared from the country.

He also reminded President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Dr. Abdullah Abdullah — who also claims to be president — that Ramadan was a chance for them to put aside the differences that have plunged the country into political turmoil. He asked them to put the country’s interests ahead of their own.
“Similarly, Ramadan offers the Taliban an opportunity to embrace a humanitarian cease-fire to reduce violence and suspend offensives military operations until the health crisis is over,” Khalilzad tweeted. “The well-being of the Afghan people and the country itself depended on all parties devoting their full energies to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the shared enemy of all.”
He said Kabul and the Taliban needed to expedite the release of prisoners based on the historic peace deal signed between the armed group and the US in Qatar in February, after nearly 18 months of intense closed-door negotiations.
“The war on COVID-19 makes the exchange of prisoners urgent and will also aid the peace process including getting intra-Afghan negotiations underway,” he added.
Khalilzad brokered the deal with the Taliban — which excluded Ghani’s government — a critical condition of which was the complete departure of US troops from Afghanistan within 14 months of signing it.
But there is also tension following last year’s presidential elections, and the envoy has tried to resolve the issues between Ghani and Abdullah by urging them to form a single inclusive government but with little success, prompting the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to intervene and travel to Kabul.
Angered by Ghani and Abdullah’s intransigence, the US in March announced it was cutting $1 billion in aid to Afghanistan for 2020 and the next year, too, if both leaders failed to create a single administration.
Under the US peace deal the Taliban is required to ensure that areas under its control are not used against any country, including US interests, and that they halt attacks against foreign troops as well.

BACKGROUND

Zalmay Khalilzad said Kabul and the Taliban needed to expedite the release of prisoners based on the historic peace deal signed between the armed group and the US in Qatar in February, after nearly 18 months of intense closed-door negotiations.

However, since signing the deal, the Taliban has targeted government forces despite the spread of COVID-19, and the US and its allies have aided government troops to strike Taliban positions in retaliation.
Javid Faisal, a spokesman for Ghani’s national security adviser, on Saturday said the Taliban had carried out a total of 2,804 attacks against national forces since the Qatar deal, accusing the Taliban of having no interest in intra-Afghan peace talks which should have taken place in early March following the exchange of prisoners between the two sides.
Earlier this month the Taliban accused the US of violating parts of the deal, such as facilitating the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by Kabul in return for the freedom of 1,000 government forces and the start of talks among Afghans.
The Taliban had warned then that further infringements could damage trust in the US.
On Sunday, the armed group insisted it had acted according to the peace deal, rejecting suggestions to enforce a cease-fire or halt attacks as demanded by several foreign powers.
“Intra-Afghan negotiations would have laid the groundwork for peace, security and the end of hostilities, and perhaps we would have made major progress on it to date,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban said in a statement. “Demanding a cease-fire and reduction in violence at a time when the opposite side is not executing its obligations is both illogical and opportunistic.”
Analyst Taj Mohammad said the situation seemed more fragile compared to the past given there had been no significant progress in the exchange of prisoners, the start of intra-Afghan talks, or the formation of a single government as demanded by the US.
“The spread of COVID-19 adds one further major blow to the entire situation here,” he told Arab News. “The world and Washington are tied up with their crisis with regards to the virus and cannot wait and endeavor forever to settle the problems of Afghanistan. Ordinary Afghans will face more suffering as things are getting more complicated here.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

