BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron took a swipe at Marine Le Pen Friday, telling the far-right leader, who is the frontrunner in an upcoming presidential election, to “stay humble.”

Without naming her directly, Macron criticized recent moves by Le Pen, who laid out plans to cut France’s aid to Ukraine and its contribution to the European Union during a visit to Brussels on the eve of an EU leaders summit.

“I’m struck by the lack of humility when some people speak as if they were already in office,” Macron told reporters after the EU talks in the Belgian capital.

“Let’s show some respect for the men and women of France. They will vote. Stay humble.”

France will hold a two-round vote in April and May, after which Macron will exit having serve the maximum two terms as president.

Surveys put Le Pen in the lead to succeed him and in recent days she has been laying out her plans for the country.

On Wednesday the National Rally party figurehead said Paris would cut financial aid to Ukraine within six months if she is elected — something Macron retorted would put Europe’s security at risk.

“Those who say that we should stop supporting Ukraine and cut off funding are jettisoning the security of Europe and above all, the security of the French people,” Macron said.